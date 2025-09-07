Carson Hocevar Downplays Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Partnership With Brutally Honest Confession

Carson Hocevar has built quite a reputation as one of NASCAR’s most entertaining young drivers, both on and off the track. When he’s not battling it out in the Cup Series, you can often catch him behind a different kind of wheel on iRacing. Hocevar is an avid sim racer, and he’s even streamed his virtual laps on Twitch, giving fans a glimpse of his raw, unfiltered racing style. But beyond just playing the game, the topic of how iRacing and Hocevar could work together in NASCAR has started to spark some interesting conversations.

Carson Hocevar’s No. 77 Spire Motorsports Cup car carries proud partners like Zeigler Auto Group, Modo Casino, Totalplay, Miner Docks, and more. Zeigler, in particular, has been backing Hocevar’s run in the Cup Series, given his impressive performances of 7 top-10s, 2 top-5s, 1 pole, and 90 laps led across 27 races. “We are very excited for the 2025 season with Carson and the Spire team. This past year has been nothing short of incredible, with Carson earning the well-deserved Rookie of the Year award,” Aaron J. Zeigler, President of Zeigler Group, said, while renewing the partnership for the 2025 season.

Recently, a reporter asked Hocevar about the prospect of having iRacing as an official sponsor, given his deep involvement with the sim platform. Hocevar responded candidly, “Yeah, I mean it would be cool, um, for sure because obviously I use it a lot,” Hocevar said. The 22-year-old is active on the streaming platform, Twitch, and regularly streams iRacing, ardently watched by his 22,000 followers and other users on the platform.

However, Carson Hocevar was also quick to point out, “But for how I drive on iRacing, I don’t think I’m their brightest, uh, shining ambassador they would want per se a little bit.” His aggressive risk-taking style online often mirrors his bold, unpredictable approach on real Cup tracks. And this, Hocevar feels, might not align with the polished image iRacing seeks in a brand representative.

In the end, having a sim sponsor would align perfectly with Hocevar’s image: young, tech-savvy, and charismatic online. But until his virtual results or persona catch the eye, he believes others would be better fits—whether that change depends on how loudly he drives, not just in the Cup competition but in the iRacing community too.

iRacing’s growing influence on NASCAR

Carson Hocevar’s connection to iRacing can be looked at as more than just a hobby. Instead, it shows a glimpse into how NASCAR is evolving its talent pipeline. Today, iRacing has become a crucial platform for identifying and recruiting future NASCAR stars. Rather than relying solely on traditional dirt tracks or local circuits, teams now scout talent based on a driver’s iRacing reputation and performance.

The digital racetrack is a proving ground where upcoming drivers can showcase their skills against world-class competition without ever leaving their home. Take William Byron, for example, who honed his competitive edge on iRacing before breaking through to NASCAR’s premier tiers. Byron’s iRating and race craft in the sim made him a standout candidate for development programs, which eventually led to a full-time Cup ride and multiple wins.

Similarly, Rajah Caruth’s rising career was accelerated through strong virtual performances that caught the eye of key NASCAR stakeholders. This eventually earned him opportunities in the Truck Series and beyond. A major reason is that iRacing’s structured ladder system mirrors NASCAR’s own progression.

Drivers compete in a series of divisions, climbing from lower license classes up to the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. This is a virtual championship with strict rules, points, and playoff formats. Success here does more than demonstrate skill; it opens doors to professional contracts and sponsorships, blurring the lines between digital and physical racing.

As NASCAR and iRacing deepen their partnership, talent acquisition is set to become increasingly data-driven and global. For racers like Hocevar, this means their digital exploits are not just fan engagement; they’re essential endorsements for their racing futures. The simulation world has become a critical cog in how the sport discovers and nurtures the stars of tomorrow.