Carson Hocevar Escalates Beef With NASCAR Team Owner’s Son After Daytona Altercation

As you guys might be aware by now, Carson Hocevar’s Daytona weekend didn’t just end in a wreck, but it ended in a full-blown grudge match. After a late-race pileup in the United Rentals 300 wiped out his shot at a strong finish, Hocevar barely had time to crawl out of his damaged car before an angry Carson Ware marched over, ready for round two. Words flew, tempers flared, and the beef didn’t cool off once the drivers left the track. Now, Hocevar is doubling down, escalating the drama with sharp comments aimed directly at Ware.

Carson Hocevar takes direct aim at Carson Ware’s racing credibility

Tensions didn’t cool after the chaos of the United Rentals 300. Rather, they only intensified. In the days following the Daytona confrontation, Carson Hocevar escalated the feud by openly questioning Carson Ware’s legitimacy as a racer. His comments weren’t subtle, and they certainly weren’t gentle.

“…ya know, I understand some people aren’t racers, and they just want to have it in their Instagram bio, and say they are racers. If you want to ride in the back, then whatever.”

That remark landed with extra force, given Ware’s background. As the son of Rick Ware, owner of Rick Ware Racing, Carson Ware has spent his career driving for teams aligned (directly or indirectly) with his father’s organization. From ARCA to Xfinity to Cup, every stop in his driver résumé has traced back to a Rick Ware Racing connection. Hocevar didn’t say the word “nepotism,” but he didn’t need to.

The initial spark came from the Daytona wreck. Ware was furious that Hocevar’s involvement in the multi-car crash left him momentarily out of control. But what really pushed him over the edge happened after the checkered flag. Hocevar appeared to flip him off on the cooldown lap, adding insult to literal injury for the Rick Ware Racing driver.

Ware’s response came quickly:

“I’m cool with people flipping me off, you know, I got thick skin, that’s fine with me, but, you know, I was just really displeased with Hocevar dooring our race car and tearing up stuff after the race. You know, our guys at Barrett Coat work really hard, man, and they put a lot of hours into this stuff.”

And now with Hocevar doubling down and mocking the damage to Ware’s car, dismissing his talent, and calling him out for “just wanting to say he races,” this feud has officially left the racetrack and entered a whole new lane. And here, neither driver seems ready to lift.

Hocevar walks away heartbroken from Daytona 500

Carson Hocevar’s Daytona 500 weekend was supposed to end with a career-defining celebration. Instead, it ended with heartbreak. After grinding through a triple-header stretch and putting himself in perfect position to score his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win, Hocevar saw his dream vanish in a matter of seconds.

Leading on the final lap, Hocevar was poised to shock the field until contact from Erik Jones sent his No. 77 Spectrum/Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 snapping loose. The hit pushed him into the outside wall before he careened across the frontstretch grass, narrowly avoiding Michael McDowell as both McDowell and Jones spun behind him. In a cruel Daytona twist, Hocevar’s potential victory turned into an 18th-place finish.

“I don’t really know what happened, other than I felt like I got a good shot in the rear, but they’re a little offset,” Hocevar said on FOX. “I was just trying to just get our lane rolling, but really proud of these [No. 77] guys. At least it wasn’t a tire or a motor or some other freak deal.”

He added another honest reflection: “I go to bed in the night knowing that and knowing that I don’t know what I would really do different.”

The sting was obvious. Hocevar had been one clean corner away from a historic victory. Yet even in disappointment, he remained composed, crediting his team for a competitive weekend and framing the loss as something he can build on. Hocevar now turns his attention to the Autotrader 400 on Sunday, February 22, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, hoping Daytona’s heartbreak fuels a breakthrough rather than defines his season.