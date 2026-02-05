Carson Hocevar Flexing Special 4-Word Spire Motorsports Contract Clause Earns NASCAR Fans’ Approval

Carson Hocevar’s 2025 performance with Spire Motorsports has extended his tenure as the driver of the #77 Chevy. Earlier on the 5th of February, the team announced his long-term contract extension, and his subtle way of flaunting it has the fans on their feet.

Carson Hocevar gets a long-term contract with Spire

Publicizing his contract extension with Spire Motorsports, Hocevar had a unique way to reveal its longevity: “into the next decade,” he wrote on social media, with the fans cheering him on.

Coming from a winning stance in the Truck Series, Hocevar impressed the field with his performance in the Cup Series as well. He debuted in 2023, with 2024 being his first full-time season. He clinched the Rookie of the Year Award with strong performances and has now gained a major contract extension.

“during contract negotiations i think i asked if it could read ‘if i had a pulse, i would be driving a spire race car’, but into the next decade sounds good too,” he wrote on X. “i am here for a long long time in the sport i loved as a kid. thank you, to everyone that has stuck by me.”

Although he is yet to win his first race in the Cup Series, Hocevar came quite close to clinching it last year. With two top-five and nine top-10 finishes, he was one of the strongest drivers. He fell short of winning a race; in fact, there were also some inconsistencies in performance, which is more related to Spire and their cars, as Hocevar had earlier indicated.

Yet, his contract renewal to drive the #77 seems right on point, and fans are excited to finally see some more of his merch.

Fans are excited to see Hocevar return to the #77

Although it is still uncertain if Spire Motorsports will manage to get their #77 into victory lane, the fans are rooting for Hocevar to end his winless drought this season: “Been watching you for a long time! I love that you are aggressive and you are there to win at every race. See you in victory lans very soon!!”

Moreover, with the Championship format changing, it wouldn’t be odd to see him contending for the title this season or perhaps in the future, considering his contract’s length. As a fan wrote, “Congratulations! Go get that first cup.”

“A DECADE OF MERCH. Looking forward to your first Cup win at MIS this year.” But fans also seem more excited to finally get more of his merchandise. Considering the little time he has spent in the Cup Series so far, Carson Hocevar only had some limited merch, but that could soon change with a guaranteed seat behind the wheel of the #77.

But his decision to continue with Spire Motorsports seems most interesting. There is a possibility that the likes of Hendrick Motorsports might have considered him, and the fans seem to be all goofy about it: “Smart man, making Rick pony up the cash for buyout for you to go to the 9 or 48.”

“Great to watch you last night. You’re going to have a great season!” He also impressed many fans at the Cook Out Clash earlier on Wednesday. While the race was rather chaotic, Hocevar managed to keep his cool, finishing 15th. This raises the fan expectations for this season.

Although Carson Hocevar has already proved himself with his strong performances in the past two seasons in the Cup Series, 2026 could be interesting. Drivers will be focused more on consistent performances owing to the format change, and if his team manages to work on its inconsistencies, he could surely find himself in the top-16 during the Chase.