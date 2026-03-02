Carson Hocevar Forced to Issue Blunt Answer as NASCAR Fans Demand Accountability

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260220147

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260220147

Among the NASCAR drivers, Carson Hocevar is getting the most spotlight this season. He is the hot topic in multiple debates and criticisms, thanks to his racing style. But there is a big obstacle that keeps Hocevar from giving a hard answer to his critics. He is yet to win a NASCAR race. When asked about the same, Hocevar has a very blunt answer for those doubting him.

Carson Hocevar gives fans a stern reality check

During an interview with Kenny Wallace, the former NASCAR veteran raised one of the most important questions that fans have for Hocevar. With his aggressive and unapologetic attitude, Hocevar does not have any wins to back it up, nor does he have the respect of other NASCAR drivers.

And his statistics make it difficult for the fans to take him seriously. Hocevar, on the other hand, is not too concerned about this.

“I take it as a compliment that a lot of fans are—when I see the comments of, like, ‘Damn, he hasn’t won yet.’ I’m like, you know how hard it is to win these races.

“You know how difficult it’s been for Spire to go from not even in contention for top 20s to, like, ‘Damn, Spire hasn’t won a race yet with him.’ I think it’s just we’re all taking it in stride and rolling with it.”

If we look at it that way, then Hocevar’s words carry a lot of weight. Spire Motorsports and Carson Hocevar are still not recognized by the grid.

They face many challenges during races, especially with the lack of resources and not being associated with the Big 3. And it’s not like Hocevar is not trying his best.

Carson Hocevar was actually running among the top drivers in the final stages of the Daytona 500. In fact, he was in a really good spot to win the race. The sudden wreck that Riley Herbst caused took him by surprise, without any fault of his.

While Hocevar battles the allegations against him by the drivers and the community, Spire has its own lawsuit to take care of.

Spire Motorsports earns relief from court over JGR lawsuit

Joe Gibbs was keen on trying to sue Chris Gabehart for defecting to Spire Motorsports. Gibbs was trying to convince the jury to issue a temporary restriction order against Gabehart.

At first, things looked pretty difficult for Gabehart and Spire Motorsports. However, Gabehart’s declaration completely turned things around in his favor for now. During Friday’s session, the court decided to give the two parties a chance to try and reach a viable solution for their issue.

Meanwhile, Gabehart is allowed to work with Spire Motorsports, and there will be no restrictions on his work. If at all, he and Joe Gibbs are unable to reach a resolution by Monday, the jury will issue its verdict on Monday itself during the hearing.

For now, things look bleak in Joe Gibbs’ camp. His accusations fell flat in the face of Gabehart’s declarations. In fact, Gabehart is raising some serious questions about Joe Gibbs and his team.

His declaration drew a lot of attention to nepotism and Gibbs favoring his grandson. Gabehart was seemingly tricked by Gibbs and his team into his role as a competition director. Additionally, he was also forced to work as a crew chief for Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 team.

These actions led to the subsequent fallout between Joe Gibbs and Gabehart. So far, it does seem like the ruling will be in Gabehart’s favor. There is no critical evidence that supports Gibbs’ claims of Gabehart leaking crucial information from Joe Gibbs Racing to Spire Motorsports.