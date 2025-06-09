Carson Hocevar Implodes at Michigan as Maiden NASCAR Victory Slips Away

“I mean, if I win seven championships, I would potentially want to be,” Carson Hocevar said when asked about comparisons with Dale Earnhardt as the next Intimidator. Well, Carson Hocevar has the aggression, the bold driving style, and the fearless on-track swagger that once made Dale Sr. a legend. What he doesn’t have, at least not yet, is that first elusive win at NASCAR’s top level. And that’s where the comparison still feels a bit too soon.

While Dale Earnhardt turned near-wins into hard-earned trophies, Hocevar’s journey has been marked by heartbreaks and near misses. Michigan was no different. With his maiden Cup Series victory within reach, the race slipped through his fingers once again. It added another chapter in a frustrating saga where bad luck, not a lack of speed, stole the spotlight.

Carson Hocevar is so close, yet so far, in Michigan

Near misses and hard lessons have defined Carson Hocevar’s 2025 season. Taking it back to Atlanta Motor Speedway in week 2, Hocevar put his aggressive driving on display, ruffling the feathers of veterans like Kyle Busch as he finished in 2nd place. A career-high finish that showed the sophomore belongs. Then, last week at Nashville, Hocevar once again tangled with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. but finished 2nd, a near miss that he felt gutted with. Heading into his home track at Michigan this week, he had all the momentum, but bad luck robbed him of a trip to victory lane.

Carson Hocevar led for 32 laps, demonstrating impressive speed and control in his No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. Hocevar was at the front of the field, just ahead of William Byron, when disaster struck with 19 laps remaining. A flat left-rear tire sent him to pit road and out of contention for the win. This came two weeks after he blew an engine on a front row restart at Charlotte, and Hocevar was devastated.

In his post-race interview, Carson Hocevar let his feelings be known. “It’s like reliving Truck days, but doing it in front of a big stage. The difference is, I was throwing them away, now they’re getting taken away… But just things out of our control. It’s such a double-edged sword,” a dejected Hocevar said. Back during his Truck Series outings, Hocevar was known for aggressive moves that wrecked his race and his competitors as well. However, his sophomore Cup Series year has seen a more measured, aggressive drive marred with bad luck, and Michigan told a familiar tale.

Earlier in the race, Hocevar had shown his potential by charging past Zane Smith for the lead on a restart at lap 152, only to lose it briefly to Kyle Larson before reclaiming the top spot with a bold move through Turns 3 and 4. Hocevar’s aggressive driving and ability to lead multiple laps highlighted his readiness to contend for a Cup victory.

For a sophomore driver like Hocevar, being able to compete for the win in itself is a huge feat, and he wishes he could at least see his promising runs out. “So many moments were just like, ‘Man. I just wish we had that opportunity to see if we even would have had a fighting shot at the end at these races,” Hocevar said. Yet, he also recognized the value of being in contention (despite the eventual result) rather than settling for a midfield placing.

Hocevar added, “Yeah, I’d much rather be in these spots and have these things happening than be slow.” Well, the truth is Carson Hocevar has had a tough 2025 season, but his speed has never been in question. He’s been the spearhead of Spire Motorsports‘ playoff push, sitting just 18 points below the playoff bubble, while contending for a race win in each of the last three weeks.

Hocevar’s performance at Michigan was another reminder of his potential. He led laps, showed speed, and proved he can run with the best. While the elusive first win remains just out of reach, Hocevar’s resilience and honesty have won him respect. The Michigan race was a heartbreak, but also a sign that his breakthrough moment is coming soon.

Meanwhile, the driver who profited from Hocevar’s misfortune didn’t seem to have lady luck on his side either!

William Byron suffers a similar fate to Carson Hocevar

William Byron’s 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway was shaping up to be yet another dominant performance in a stellar season. Leading a race-high 98 laps, Byron commanded the event from the front. He was consistently holding off challenges from Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, and Denny Hamlin. As the laps wound down, it appeared Byron was on track to break Hendrick Motorsports’ long Michigan winless streak, dating back to Jeff Gordon’s 2014 victory. Byron spent 180 laps in the top 10, but his finish? 28th! So, what went wrong for the #24?

Well, late-race strategy and misfortune conspired to deny Byron the win. In the closing stages, with Hocevar forced to pit for a flat tire and out of the picture, Byron’s team faced a critical decision. Pit for fresh tires and risk track position? Or stay out and risk running out of fuel. Byron stayed out, gambling that he could make it to the checkered flag without another stop. The gamble did not pay off.

With just two laps remaining, Byron’s car began to sputter as his fuel cell ran dry. He was forced to pit, relinquishing the lead on lap 197 of 200 and any chance at victory. Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet returned to the track, but a 28th-place finish was a devastating result after leading nearly half the race.

Byron’s fate mirrored that of Carson Hocevar. As we saw, Hocevar too led laps and looked poised for a breakthrough win before a flat tire ended his hopes. Both drivers experienced the cruel unpredictability of NASCAR, where leading the most laps does not guarantee a win if luck and circumstances turn against you. While Byron has already locked himself into the playoffs after winning the Daytona 500, Hocevar is still searching for his elusive playoff clinching victory.