Carson Hocevar Issues Public Apology Moments After Watkins Glen Carnage Triggers Wake-Up Call

Carson Hocevar isn’t new to controversy. His aggressive style has frequently ruffled feathers in NASCAR’s top series. Known for forceful maneuvers that have both opened doors and strained relationships, Carson’s driving remains polarizing among fans and competitors alike. However, the 22-year-old seems to be shaken up after watching the NASCAR Truck Series race at The Glen.

Watkins Glen’s Mission 176 was marred by multiple wrecks and gritty overtime finishes; it has become the latest high-profile battleground. Though Corey Heim delivered a standout performance, the carnage took the cake for the weekend at Glen. And in its wake, Hocevar took to social media to publicly apologize, recognizing the fallout of a race that tested patience as much as drivers’ nerves.

Carson Hocevar aims “to do better” amid Truck Series wreckage

Friday’s Truck Series showdown culminated in a dramatic triumph by Corey Heim, who clinched his sixth win of the season in triple overtime, edging out Daniel Hemric by just 0.202 seconds. The young Georgia native navigator was dominated by frequent caution flags, six in total, plus two stage breaks and a handful of mechanical failures, like engine troubles and steering box issues that sidelined a number of contenders.

The race was defined by two major themes: mechanical failures and a string of wrecks that pushed the event nine laps past its scheduled distance, nearly running it into darkness. Mechanical troubles began almost immediately, mirroring the earlier ARCA race. Rajah Caruth experienced issues at the rear of his truck, forcing him behind the wall. Though he rejoined briefly, he retired before the finish and was scored 30 seconds. His teammate, Kyle Busch, suffered a broken steering box during the first caution, an irreparable issue that ended his day in 36th. Ross Chastain, an early Challenger to eventual winner Corey Heim, had his fuel pump replaced under caution, only for it to fail again and knock him out of contention.

As the race wore on, tempers flared and patience wore thin, leading to a series of crashes that knocked several drivers out of contention. Tanner Gray attempted to clear himself from Ty Majeski on the backstretch, but the move backfired, sending Gray spinning hard into the wall. Late in the race, Connor Mosack spun toward the inner loop. He admitted fault for his first incident but felt Majeski was to blame for the second. By the time Friday’s race wrapped up, the garage area was a scene of chaos, with teams scrambling to patch up battered trucks just enough to get them onto the transporters.

And following this carnage, Carson felt guilty in a way. Taking to X, he posted, “ I am currently watching all these racks. So I apologize. I feel guilty by association. Will do better moving forward.” As backlash rolled in, one user fired back, saying, “ Disappointed. You’re supposed to be a role model for these kids.” And Hocevar shot back that characteristic, defiant saying, “ They’re clearly following in my footsteps based off how that race went.”

And this race refers to the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa. Tensions boiled over earlier at the Iowa Speedway, where Carson Hocevar spun Zane Smith following a restart, knocking Smith multiple laps down. Smith attempted payback unsuccessfully, and the incident drew sharp reactions from crew members and fans alike. But Carson seems to think that he was in the right.

However, the NASCAR Truck Series race was filled with drama. Kaden Honeycutt, making a one-off start for Young Motorsports after parting ways with Niece Motorsports earlier in the week, fell victim to drivetrain failure. His truck leaked fluid down the tailgate before heading into the garage. Several others encountered flat tires, some caused by broken suspension components cutting into the rubber. Parker Kingean’s return with Henderson Motorsport was cut short when a track bar mount broke, marking a bittersweet first race since the passing of team owner Charlie Henderson.

Amid the frustration, a few drivers walked away pleased simply for avoiding the chaos. Wesley Slimp, for example, glanced over at his spotless HNTB-sponsored Toyota after securing a 12th-place finish and was pleasantly surprised at how clean it looked. And now Corey Heim walks home a happy man after this wreck-filled race. Carson’s apology may have seemed sincere, but Zane Smith, his ex-teammate, has done a lot more reflection on his past season.

“I’m trying to do better,” says Zane Smith amid his 2024 season blunder

Zane Smith knows firsthand what it is like to be in the crosshairs of Carson Hocevar’s hard-charging, no-apologies driving style. Just two years ago, Smith, not Carson, was the bright young talent earning a Cup Series seat at Spire Motorsports, held as one of NASCAR’s next big stars. At the time, Trackhouse Racing’s founder, Justin Marks, had praised Smith as a top-tier prospect, saying his talent, determination, and accomplishments made him the obvious choice for the role.

But fast forward less than a year, and the script has flipped. After a rocky rookie Cup season with an average finish of 23.2, Trackhouse parted ways with Smith, who had been loaned to Spire due to the team’s limited car count. Meanwhile, Hocevar, also a rookie and Smith’s Spire teammate, outperformed him, finishing nine places higher in the 2024 standings after a four-win season in the Craftsman Truck Series. That comparison only intensified when tensions boiled over at Iowa Speedway, where Hocevar spun Smith following a restart. Smith’s attempt at payback fell short, and Carson mocked the incident online, posting in-car footage and a cheeky “Take a number” deli-counter photo.

Now, as both drivers head into Watkins Glen International, where each scored top-five finishes last year, the rivalry simmers in the background. The weekend will be an important reminder for Smith of how quickly fortunes can change in NASCAR. Trackhouse’s current roster includes Shane Van Gisbergen, whose street and road course dominance effectively pushed Smith out of the lineup, and 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, already pegged as Daniel Suarez’s future replacement.

For Smith, the bruising 2024 season left scars but also perspective. Landing at Front Row Motorsports for 2025, he is focusing on the present and appreciating the opportunities ahead. Speaking about the 2024 season, he said recently, “ There was a lot of unknowns and uncertainty and just kind of a bad taste, but with that, you move forward. I’m trying to do better at living in the now and appreciating what I’ve got. Hopefully, I have a long future racing on Sundays, but nothing is ever promised in motorsport.” And now, as the NASCAR Cup garage looks forward to its qualifying session, it is only a matter of time before we see if Zane can deliver on his expectations.