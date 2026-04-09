Carson Hocevar Makes Backhanded Jab at NASCAR Reporter Over Cynical Daytona Thunder Take

Finally! NASCAR has listened to a long-standing fan complaint. After years of criticism over limited testing, the sport is bringing back its iconic preseason thunder at Daytona International Speedway ahead of 2027. The move is meant to improve superspeedway racing, but not everyone is buying the hype. And as the debate picked up, Carson Hocevar jumped in with a response that quickly turned heads.

Carson Hocevar fires back at preseason doubts

“Some people wanna see race cars go in circles to hype up the biggest race of the year. not just get hyped up by seeing “glamour” shots of them sitting on jackstands in North Carolina.”

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That was Carson Hocevar’s not-so-subtle response to a skeptical take on NASCAR’s returning Preseason Thunder. The jab came after a journalist questioned the relevance of the test, pointing out that past editions struggled with low turnout and minimal TV audiences.

But Hocevar (and a large section of the fanbase) see it very differently. For them, the appeal isn’t about crowd size or ratings. It’s about authenticity. Fans would rather watch cars actually on track, learning, adapting, and pushing limits, instead of polished promotional content that doesn’t reflect real competition. It’s the difference between seeing the sport and just being told about it.

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That mindset isn’t new either. Many supporters have pointed to the build-up to the Indianapolis 500 as a perfect example. where weeks of practice sessions and on-track action naturally create hype without needing artificial buildup. Ironically, NASCAR has been here before. Preseason testing at Daytona International Speedway used to be a regular fixture, often broadcast by TV partners.

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But it eventually disappeared, largely due to cost-cutting measures and concerns over wear and tear on equipment before the season even began. Now, with its return on the horizon, the debate has reignited. Because for drivers like Carson Hocevar, the message is simple: if you want fans excited for Daytona, let them watch the cars do what they’re built for.

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Bristol test awaits as Spire eyes breakthrough

While the debate around NASCAR’s future continues, the focus quickly shifts back to the track, because in just days, the spotlight turns to Bristol Motor Speedway. And for Spire Motorsports, this isn’t just another race weekend. Rather, it feels like a real opportunity.

The last time the Cup Series rolled into Bristol, Spire showed genuine promise. All three cars cracked the top five in practice, hinting that the speed was finally there. But when it mattered most, that pace didn’t convert into results, which is a familiar frustration for a team still searching for consistency.

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Now, though, the tone feels different.

“Cup racing is tough,” Spire driver Michael McDowell admitted. “Everything has to be perfect to run well.” And that’s exactly what Spire has been chasing – perfection in the smallest details. Part of that shift comes from within. Carson Hocevar pointed to a growing belief inside the organization, with everyone fully committed to the long-term vision. “I think everybody in the shop, from the team side and driver side, is all just kind of really bought in on our journey here,” he said.

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But another key factor is the arrival of Daniel Suárez. Suárez has brought a different edge to the team. There’s more intensity, more urgency. As McDowell put it, his presence has helped push the group forward in ways that weren’t there before. And Suárez himself made it clear from day one: the past doesn’t matter, but only what comes next.

That mindset is starting to show. Spire hasn’t reached victory lane since 2019, but the pieces are slowly falling into place. And heading into Bristol, there’s a growing sense that they’re not just showing speed anymore but are getting closer to finally delivering on it.