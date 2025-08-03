Carson Hocevar Opens Up About Unexpected Xfinity Call Amidst Internal Kaulig Turmoil

Kaulig Racing made headlines for all the wrong reasons this summer. And not just for their on-track results. After sticking with Josh Williams through ups, downs, and some gritty mid-pack battles, the team finally hit the reset button. Williams, a gritty driver known more for heart than horsepower, was officially out of the No. 11 Chevrolet during the 2025 Xfinity Series season after a rocky 2024 (21.7 average finish) and continued struggles in 2025 with finishes in the low 20s.

The move raised eyebrows, but Kaulig wasn’t sitting still. Within hours, a new name was on the No. 11 door. And it was Cup Series regular Carson Hocevar, bringing fresh legs, a tall frame, and zero hesitation. It wasn’t a long-term fix (yet), but the message was clear: Kaulig is shaking things up. And for Hocevar, the sudden call-up came with unexpected perks and a touch of playful revenge.

Carson Hocevar steps in at Kaulig amid Josh Williams’ exit

When Carson Hocevar got the call from Kaulig Racing, it came suddenly. No frills, no fluff, just opportunity. “So, they called me, is it maybe Tuesday night?” he said during a post-qualifying media session. “And then I showed up Wednesday and everything was basically in… I’ve never got a chance to be picky.” That midweek call wasn’t just about convenience. Rather, it was the aftermath of Josh Williams being released from the No. 11 Chevrolet after a series of underwhelming performances in the Xfinity Series.

Williams, known for his fan-favorite grit and relentless hustle, has managed just two top-10 finishes this year. He sits 19th in points in the 2025 season (before Iowa). This is the lowest among the Kaulig drivers. Kaulig announced that they would begin rotating drivers in the No. 11 to “evaluate new options.” The writing had been on the wall for a while, and Williams’ exit confirmed that the team was chasing fresh momentum.

Enter Hocevar, who saw the chance as more than just a fill-in ride. “It’s nice to get a call and, you know, try and hopefully push their other two guys,” he said, referencing teammates Christian Eckes and Daniel Dye. And Hocevar’s presence did push them, especially Christian Eckes. Eckes started the race in 25th position and managed to finish all the way up in 10th. “It was an up and down day that resulted in a pretty good top 10,” Eckes said post-race.

Hocevar held his own on race day, ultimately finishing P6 after starting 3rd on the grid. “We had a really solid outing today. After qualifying third, we kind of lost the handling a little bit during the race, but we were able to get it back to where we needed it and finished sixth,” he said post-race.

As for how he views the moment? “It’s just a privilege that I have ran good enough in my young career that people want to evaluate their program based off me.” Hocevar has impressed many with his 2025 season performance. This includes five top-10s, two top-5s, and a pole. And based on this showing, Kaulig might be evaluating Hocevar a whole lot more.

Josh Williams reflects on sudden split with Kaulig

After Carson Hocevar’s impressive stint in the No. 11 car, Kaulig Racing confirmed that Josh Williams would not return for the remainder of the 2025 Xfinity season. Williams sat out the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa as the team shifted to a multi-driver rotation in a bid for speed and results.

Addressing the separation candidly, Williams shared, “We had our differences a little bit. I don’t think they were happy, and I wasn’t happy. It seemed like it was the best thing to do for both of us that we can all move forward and work towards the future a little bit faster.”

Kaulig president Chris Rice echoed the sentiment. He highlighted that their performance expectations hadn’t been met. Plus, the brand needed fresh energy to align with its goals. “Sometimes, chemistry just doesn’t work in marriages, life, anything…At the end of the day…it’s about giving people opportunities to showcase their talent and making sure our stuff is up to par for everybody else,” Rice explained.

Despite the tough break, Williams emphasized his ongoing drive. “I’ve got more drive than ever… You’ll still see me, I ain’t going anywhere.” Since the announcement, industry figures, fellow drivers, and fans flooded Williams with support. With further race opportunities in the works, Williams remains focused on his next chapter while maintaining strong connections across the paddock.

As Kaulig transitions to its rotating driver strategy for the No. 11, the spotlight now shifts to Hocevar’s performance. But Williams’ graceful exit has set a respectful tone, proving that in motorsports (and life), sometimes parting ways isn’t the end, but the next starting line.