Carson Hocevar Publicly Addresses Rumored Relationship Status With 3-Word Response

Carson Hocevar has emerged as one of NASCAR’s fastest-rising stars in 2026, adding his first Cup victory at Talladega and his first appearance in the Chase to an increasingly impressive season. At just 23, the Spire Motorsports driver is also drawing attention away from the racetrack, particularly around his growing friendship with TikTok star Tabitha Swatosh. And Mamba Smith put Hocevar in the corner with a direct question surrounding his relationship status.

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“I don’t know. I mean, Tabitha is maybe the coolest person I’ve ever met. So, we’ve just enjoyed hanging out with each other. And we’ve went to Disney World with all my friends and stuff,” Carson Hocevar said when asked about his relationship status on the Happy Hour podcast.

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That answer may not have provided the clarity fans were looking for, but Hocevar’s comments offered a glimpse into how close the two have become. Rather than confirming or denying the relationship rumors, the 23-year-old focused on how naturally Swatosh has become part of his social circle.

Their time together has increasingly played out in public, giving fans more reasons to wonder whether the NASCAR star and the TikTok creator are more than friends.

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The speculation began building in early summer 2026, when fans and social media handles started connecting the Spire Motorsports driver with Swatosh, who has more than 15 million followers. The two were spotted together during casual outings, including around the Fourth of July and at In-N-Out. Those appearances quickly fueled conversations online.

Things became considerably harder to ignore in July. Hocevar and Swatosh attended the TIME100 Sports Gala at Pier 60 in New York City, with Hocevar being recognized in the “Leaders” category. Swatosh added another layer to the speculation through a get-ready-with-me video, where she teased that a “NASCAR man” had invited her as his date.

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Swatosh also shared a video from around the Sports Gala on X in which Hocevar could be seen carrying her in his arms. One fan responded to the post, writing, “The couple I never knew I needed.” Swatosh appeared to play down the romantic interpretation with her reply: “the friendship you never knew you needed <3.”

Their appearances together did not stop there. On July 26, Swatosh joined Hocevar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Brickyard 400. Hocevar was set to start from the pole that day, putting the pair together at one of NASCAR’s biggest venues as the attention around them continued to grow.

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By late August and into September, Swatosh had also become a more visible figure within the NASCAR world. She faced criticism from some racing fans over the increasing presence of content creators around the sport. NASCAR creator, m_kirkbride05, argued that women entering the sport should embrace its “redneck and dirty” culture rather than focus on fashion, heels, pink or makeup, appearing to take aim at Swatosh.

Swatosh responded with an Instagram carousel featuring glamorous outfits, including one image reading “wear those heels” and another highlighting several pairs of heels. She also explained that her passion for NASCAR came from her father. “The same dad who showed up to every one of my pageants, taught me how to change my own oil, encouraged me to dress how I wanted,” she wrote.

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Hocevar echoed the sentiment on the Happy Hour podcast, stating, “Her dad got her into NASCAR, so she’s always been kind of interested in it.”

Through all of it, neither Hocevar nor Swatosh has publicly used the terms boyfriend or girlfriend to describe their relationship. Their repeated appearances together, however, have kept the rumors alive, particularly as Swatosh has become increasingly involved in Hocevar’s racing world.

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For his part, Hocevar did not offer a definitive answer when asked about their status. Instead, he highlighted the friendship they have developed and the expanding group around them.

His “I don’t know” response may have left the question open. But his praise for Swatosh suggested that whatever label they choose, she has become an important part of his life away from the racetrack.