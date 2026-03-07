Carson Hocevar Publicly Slams NASCAR’s Partner Prime Video With Blunt “Buried” Warning

The Daytona 500 has long stood as one of NASCAR’s biggest spectacles, drawing millions of viewers. While the race continues to capture massive attention on track, one driver believes the sport’s latest media effort may not be getting the same visibility off it. Carson Hocevar recently raised concerns after struggling to find the new NASCAR: Full Speed documentary on Amazon Prime Video, prompting him to issue a subtle warning about how this could affect the show’s reach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Hocevar Surprised by Documentary’s Placement on Amazon Prime Video

“Hopefully they can make a change so it’s not so buried.” While it’s just a simple X post from Hocevar that most users might miss, it may have carried a deep warning for the sport’s growth ambitions. Replying to Jeff Gluck’s review of the Full Speed Daytona 500 documentary, Hocevar revealed that it took him a long time to find the show. “It took way too much effort to find when i just tried to find it.”

That should be normal, right? Well, not in this case. NASCAR has a huge partnership with Prime Video. Apart from broadcasting live races, the platform also produces the documentary, which was a multi-part series up until last year. Normally, when platforms like these sign a deal this big, they try everything to promote the show. They put it at the top of recommendations, promotions, and try to feed the viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This can be noticed with Netflix’s Drive to Survive, a Formula 1 TV documentary series. However, in Carson Hocevar’s experience, this did not happen for him when he tried looking for the show. “That will really hurt the growth of this show. i don’t know if it’s a prime algorithm, but it took me WAY WAY too long to find it lol,” he said.

The 2026 Daytona 500 had a massive viewership, crossing well over 7.4 million in numbers. Now, if the documentary’s discoverability is not improved soon enough, it could lose a massive target audience and overall popularity. This would not only result in poor reach but also in the generated revenue. Hence, this becomes a grave warning for NASCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some users did claim that the show was on the front page for them (for many, it was right after the recent Young Sherlock show), Hocevar sounded adamant that he could not find it at the top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who did manage to find the show, seemed to have liked it. This was a huge experiment from Prime Video, as they moved from a series to a single 90-minute documentary. The reviews, so far, have been rather positive.

The Full Speed Documentary draws positive early reviews

ADVERTISEMENT

The sole focus on the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, seemingly gave the creators quite a wide field to play around with. It dives deeper into the stories of Kyle Busch, who started the race in pole position (had never won). Giving it an element of fun and drama for the viewers. For the older viewers, it was a visit to the past.

Overall, the documentary is just as dramatic as it should be, capturing the thrill the race carries. Jeff Gluck, reviewing it, wrote, “They got some excellent stuff: Noah talking about his dad for the first time, behind the scenes of Brad’s recovery. Also follows Kyle Busch and Zilisch. Certainly worth the watch IMO.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This seemed to be the case with the majority, as Chase Briscoe also recommends the NASCAR fandom give it a watch.

“Just watched this on the flight out west, highly recommend,” he wrote on X.

The show has been doing just fine with the fans so far, considering it’s only been a few hours since it was released on Prime Video. How did you like the documentary? Tell us in the comments.