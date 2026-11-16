Carson Hocevar Puts an End to Tabitha Swatosh Dating Rumors With Viral Social Media Post

If there is one storyline Carson Hocevar’s fans have been rooting for in 2026, it’s his relationship with Tabitha Swatosh. After months of teasing fans with race-day appearances, attending events and galas together, and seemingly romancing each other in broad daylight while keeping their relationship under wraps, Carson Hocevar and Tabitha Swatosh have finally made things Instagram-official. And this isn’t the first time Swatosh’s NASCAR Man has appeared on her feed.

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Swatosh hard-launched her relationship with the Spire Motorsports driver on November 15 via an Instagram post. The announcement followed after the pair attended the NASCAR Award Night in Miami earlier this week as the 2026 season came to an end. The social media influencer and TikTok star has been teasing her relationship with her ‘NASCAR Man’ for months now.

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Carson Hocevar and Tabitha Swatosh first sparked dating rumors around the Fourth of July 2026. Things heated up as the duo made their first high-profile public appearance together at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York. Hocevar, who featured on the inaugural 2026 TIME100 Most Influential People in Sports list in the Leaders category, invited the 26-year-old creator to be his date for the event.

Swatosh posted a get-ready-with-me video teasing that a “NASCAR man” had invited her as his date. She posted pictures from the gala with the caption, “a night to remember.” But what caught fans by surprise was an image of Carson Hocevar carrying his date in his arms, which eventually stirred romance rumors surrounding NASCAR’s most popular face and his newfound love interest.

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Tabitha Swatosh attended multiple Cup Series races to support the No. 77 driver this year, all while denying the rumors of being in a relationship. Hocevar, who made an appearance on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, was asked about who his new girlfriend was. While the Spire Motorsports driver couldn’t dodge the bullet right away, he swiftly tackled the question by saying Swatosh was a friend.

Now, months later, Hocevar has confirmed the relationship by posting a carousel with his lady luck in the frame. While Hocevar’s post is a more casual photo dump giving fans a glimpse into the pair’s relationship, Swatosh’s version delivered a romantic compilation of the pair capturing the beginning of their romance with a classic car-couple-themed photoshoot.

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While there is no official account of when the duo first met, multiple reports suggest the couple were first spotted together on the Fourth of July. Carson Hocevar also revealed how Tabitha Swatosh seamlessly became a part of his social circle during his appearance on the Happy Hour podcast.

“I don’t know. I mean, Tabitha is maybe the coolest person I’ve ever met. So, we’ve just enjoyed hanging out with each other. And we’ve went to Disney World with all my friends and stuff,” shared Hocevar.

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Just 10 days after making her appearance alongside her NASCAR Man at the gala on July 16, Tabitha Swatosh made her first race day appearance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the Brickyard 400. As she became a familiar face on the racetrack, fans were also quick to criticise her glamorous persona. The social media creator slammed the trolls by posting an image that stated, ‘wear those heels,’ as she explained how her love for NASCAR goes beyond Hocevar’s presence in the sport.

Swatosh revealed that it was her father who got her into the stock car racing series. “The same dad who showed up to every one of my pageants, taught me how to change my own oil, encouraged me to dress how I wanted,” she responded.

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Hocevar also backed his girlfriend on the Happy Hour podcast by doubling down on her claim. “Her dad got her into NASCAR, so she’s always been kind of interested in it,” said the No. 77 driver.

Swatosh has continued to make race-day appearances supporting the Spire Motorsports driver from his garage. The 26-year-old social media star and TikTok-famous creator has earned over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, with her TikTok audience expanding to up to 15 million followers.

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She also had a successful beauty pageant run before she decided to switch to full-time content creation. Swatosh’s content ranges from lifestyle, beauty, and humour to entertainment and personal storytelling. The influencer and model is also a former Netflix ‘Hype House’ cast member.

Carson Hocevar, on the other hand, is gaining popularity as the face of modern NASCAR in recent years, as his fan following has skyrocketed after his chaotic 2026 season. While the duo’s announcement has received a positive response so far, Carson Hocevar’s teammate Daniel Suarez’s comment has gained quite a few eyeballs, and for all the right reasons.

Mexican professional NASCAR Cup Series driver commented, “Love is in the air,” on Tabitha Swatosh’s post. The model turned influencer replied with a witty “time for a double date” response. But Suarez’s cheeky comment built on a key development from his life beyond the track, as he has recently embraced fatherhood.

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Carson Hocevar’s teammate Daniel Suarez responded, “If you guys don’t mind a couple of month old baby, let’s do it!”

Suarez’s witty comment highlights how drivers are currently trying to make the most of their off-season time before the 2027 season arrives. Suarez, who welcomed his baby boy, Otto Suarez Piquet, in September this year, will now look forward to spending time with his family during the off-season. For now, the off-season brings love and light for drivers after a brutal Chase circuit tested them to their limits.

But for Carson Hocevar, his newfound love could bring him some much-needed luck and happiness after his season ended prematurely in Martinsville.