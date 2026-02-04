Carson Hocevar Raises Internal Red Flags With Bold Must-Win Confession Amidst Rising Pressure

When Carson Hocevar entered the NASCAR Cup Series in early 2024, he turned heads. The 22-year-old fetched stunning finishes in his first year at the sport’s premier level, which fetched him Rookie of the Year honors. However, the expected advancement in brilliance did not follow in 2025. Hocevar spent last year scraping Victory Lane but never getting it done. Now he faces a fresh season with a stronger goal – while acknowledging shortcomings.

Carson Hocevar lets slip a jittery state

“It’s a must-win for all of us, because if we don’t win this year, I don’t know how we’re confidently saying, we’re gonna win next year, with how many people we got, like quality people. Everything in our off-season, eventually are gonna be like, what more do we add to this thing? What more ingredients do we need to get the cake out of the oven and not be raw, you know what I mean? I think that’s just gonna be the must-win aspect,” Carson Hocevar said in a NASCAR Live episode.

The No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet had a fair season in 2025. Carson Hocevar clinched 9 top tens and 2 top fives. But what stood out for him were the near-breakthroughs. In Atlanta’s spring race, he was in a battle with Cup Series greats Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. But an ill-timed caution flag stole his chance to win, and he washed up in second place. Then in Nashville, Hocevar lost another chance to win as he finished just behind race winner Ryan Blaney.

These instances have left the famously rowdy driver restless. Carson Hocevar is now resting on a marvellous camaraderie and the hard work of his team. The youngster’s words divulge a possible friction inside Spire, which has invested a lot of money into the program recently. TWG Motorsports, under which Spire operates, expects its teams in IndyCar, NASCAR, and F1 to deliver winning results.

“I think it’s must-win for me and our team. You know what I mean? Eventually, you can’t keep saying, we’re gonna get there. We have way more talented people, way better cars. Eventually, you run out of tricks, you run out of moves and plays to get you in that spot. I can’t say must-win, it’s like the company’s gonna dissolve if we don’t, right?” Carson Hocevar continued.

While he is worried, Carson Hocevar can also look forward to a well-supported season.

Having a trusted partner

Although Carson Hocevar wishes to move on from 2025, a similar partner will join him for 2026. Miner Ltd., the self-performing, national service partner for smarter, safer loading docks, sponsored Hocevar for a three-race campaign last season. It will return for a trio of races on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in 2026. This will begin with the Cup Series first visit of the year to Phoenix Raceway on March 8.

“Our partnership with Spire and the No. 77 team has delivered exceptional results for our organization,” said Dave Wright, President of MINER Ltd. “Carson Hocevar represents the competitiveness, professionalism, and commitment to safety that matter deeply to our people, our customers, and our partners. We’re excited to continue building this relationship with Carson and Spire over the next three years.”

Carson Hocevar is also excited about wheeling the red and black Miner colors again. “The MINER paint scheme is one of my favorites. My friends constantly remind me how much they like that livery, and I’m stoked to show everyone what they’ve cooked up for this year.”

Evidently, Carson Hocevar is working on turning out a successful season. Let’s wait and see how he performs in 2026.