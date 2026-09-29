Carson Hocevar Refuses to Point Fingers at Brad Keselowski Following Crushing Kansas Wreck

After their Cook Out Southern 500 run-in at Darlington, Brad Keselowski made a pointed comment about Carson Hocevar eventually getting what was coming. When contact from Keselowski’s push seemed to trigger the damage on Hocevar’s car at Kansas, the easy response was to fire back. Instead, Hocevar took a different route.

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Recently, he spoke to Bob Pockrass and gave his account of how events unfolded. According to the Spire Motorsports star, he felt contact from almost all sides. He justified it, insisting that the middle lane seemed to be the preferred line and everyone was gunning for it on the restart.

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“He was in my blind spot, so I didn’t know he was shooting that middle,” Hocevar said in Pockrass’ X clip. “So, yeah, I guess on me.”

Hocevar confirmed that his #77 car was practically ‘destroyed’. Also involved in the wreck were Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, Zane Smith, and Erik Jones.

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There was some speculation that Brad Keselowski may have been the trigger, but Hocevar thought otherwise. Keselowski also maintained his innocence and insisted that it was a racing incident.

Carson Hocevar was ultimately classified in 33rd place. Now, Wallace is just ahead of Hocevar in the standings (10th place), while Ty Gibbs is further ahead in 6th. The bad news for Carson Hocevar is that William Byron is right on his tail, just eight points away. To make matters worse, Byron finished 7th in the race, so he made massive inroads into the gap between himself and Hocevar.

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Was Brad Keselowski’s push on Carson Hocevar intentional?

On a rather sneaky note, there were some insinuations about Keselowski’s involvement. Especially since the #6 driver was directly behind Hocevar on the track. This all stems back to two races ago when Keselowski and Hocevar collided, and the former swore vengeance.

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“No I don’t think so [Keselowski causing the accident],” Hocevar told Bob Pockrass. “If anything, I felt like it was just us trying to merge whoever was right in front of me.”

In a way, it was admirable that the #77 driver was willing to shoulder some of the blame. Looking ahead to the coming race in Las Vegas, the objective was clear.

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“Not get crashed. We were running fourth [At Kansas], so just not get crashed,” he said.

Imago July 25, 2026, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: CARSON HOCEVAR 77 – Spire Motorsports is interview as he awaits the results of other drivers during qualifying for the 30th running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Brickyard 400. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs355 20260725_zsp_s355_025 Copyright: xJustinxSickingx

Hocevar has lost valuable ground in the Chase. The 23-year-old now sits 11th, 10 points behind Bubba Wallace for the transfer spot, with just six races left. If he has to make it through on points, another wreck could leave his title hopes hanging by a thread.

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Meanwhile, for Brad Keselowski, he is completely out of the running, so he has nothing to lose. However, his teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece still have an outside chance, placed No. 15 and 14, respectively.