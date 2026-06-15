Carson Hocevar Responds as Prime Video Drops Explosive Leak of Cup Series Carnage

Carson Hocevar is called “Hurricane Hocevar” for a reason. His tendency to turn restarts and close racing into absolute unpredictability, often frustrating his rivals in the process, is what gave rise to the nickname. For that very reason, Hocevar has become one of the most talked-about drivers in the garage. So when a new statistic surfaced online that once again put his racing style under the spotlight, he had a response ready almost immediately.

Carson Hocevar leans into the chaos

“Way to go, guys, let’s shoot for 40,” was Hocevar’s response, reacting to a stat that showed he has been involved in 21 incidents with 30 drivers during the 2026 season.

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Hocevar decided to embrace his racing style rather than ignore it. He reposted the statistic alongside a short clip from Seven Seas News, showing two young anchors sitting behind a news desk before one of them delivered a line suggesting he was aiming for 40.

That was it. That was the post. There was no explanation, no defense, and no frustration from Hocevar. Just a joke that essentially said: if people are keeping count, let’s make the number even bigger.

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The stat claimed Hocevar had already been involved in incidents affecting 30 different drivers, and the number immediately stands out for one reason. There are currently only 38 full-time Cup Series drivers, with Kyle Busch’s name removed from the list following his passing. The graphic also tracked 21 separate incidents across 16 races. In other words, Hocevar has been involved with almost everyone on the grid, and his name has appeared in discussions more than once per race on average.

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Now, in all fairness, that doesn’t automatically mean Hocevar caused every incident. But to some extent, it does explain why the “Hurricane Hocevar” nickname refuses to go away. And when things go wrong, they tend to go wrong in a big way. Michigan became the latest example.

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On Lap 83 of the FireKeepers Casino 400, Carson Hocevar aggressively pushed John Hunter Nemechek from behind during a restart sequence. That touch escalated into a nine-car pileup that wiped out multiple contenders, including Tyler Reddick. The reaction inside the garage was immediate.

“Well, you can count on Hocevar to always do dumb (stuff),” Nemechek radioed. Austin Dillon wasn’t much softer, stating, “I hope at some point (Hocevar) figures it out, but I know I’m not going to show anything to him for a long time.”

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Still, the tricky part with Carson Hocevar is that his aggression isn’t random but intentional in many cases. He races with the belief that opportunities disappear quickly in modern NASCAR, and waiting politely usually means finishing tenth.

That being said, this philosophy isn’t unique to him either. Months ago, the late great Kyle Busch explained where this mentality came from.

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“No. When you watch all the children that race all year long in the ARCAs and, Late Models, and the other things, you see that stuff already. They’re taught from a very young age to dive bomb and run into them, and door that guy.”

Now layer in NASCAR’s new 10-race Chase format. You see, the old safety blanket of “win, and you’re in” is gone. Now, every race, every position, and every point matters. That naturally rewards aggressive racing. And not just in playoff races but every single week.

And there’s another important detail that people often overlook with stats like this. As one fan pointed out, the statistic said Hocevar was “involved” in those incidents. And that can be interpreted in several ways.

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The graphic doesn’t say “at fault” or “wrecked,” which are very different things. While Hocevar has certainly played a role in some of those moments, there have also been instances where he was simply caught up in someone else’s mistake. Given how aggressively he races and how often he finds himself in crowded, high-risk situations, not every incident can automatically be pinned on him. That distinction probably won’t stop the jokes, though.

But if Hurricane Hocevar’s reaction is any indication, he seems perfectly comfortable being NASCAR’s storm… for now.