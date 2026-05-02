Carson Hocevar Reveals the Secret Mentality Change That Made Him Fall in Love With Superspeedways

When Carson Hocevar got his first-ever Cup Series win at Talladega, he looked like a driver who had finally figured something out. The aggression, the timing, the confidence… it all clicked at once. But that version of Hocevar didn’t come overnight. It came from a frustrating lesson, a blown opportunity, and a mindset shift that completely changed how he approaches superspeedway racing.

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The switch that changed everything for Carson Hocevar

“And so just said, screw it. I’m just going to just like go actually race these things. And then that’s when we finished second Atlanta. And then we finished second, or sixth at both Talladega’s last year. Then had a shot to win the 500 and then now one here.”

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Early in his climb through NASCAR’s ranks in the Truck and Cup Series, Carson Hocevar leaned heavily on caution. The approach was predictable: hang back, avoid the inevitable wrecks at superspeedways, and hope the race came to him. It worked often enough to stay competitive, but it rarely put him in a position to truly win.

That mindset, however, took a hit during a frustrating outing at Daytona International Speedway in 2025. After spending an entire race riding conservatively, a late mechanical issue (fuel pump) erased everything he had built. No result, no payoff. Mere five laps short of the checkered flag. That moment, as Hocevar revealed on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, forced a rethink.

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR All-Star Open May 18, 2025 North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar 77 during NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway. North Wilkesboro North Wilkesboro Speedway North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPeterxCaseyx 20250518_pjc_bc1_096

Instead of treating superspeedways like something to survive, Carson Hocevar began attacking them. He started placing himself closer to the front, taking calculated risks, and trusting his instincts in traffic. The change didn’t take long to show. Strong finishes at Atlanta (second place in Feb 2025), consistent runs at Talladega Superspeedway (6th in April and Oct 2025) and Daytona, and ultimately his first Cup win all came from that shift in mentality.

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Superspeedway racing demands more than just raw speed. It’s a constant balance of timing, positioning, and teamwork. One wrong move can end your day, but one bold decision can win it. “Your pit crew has to be locked in, your crew chief, everybody has to be in sync,” Hocevar said. “That’s the most fun for me.”

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What makes this transformation stand out is how deliberate it is. Carson Hocevar didn’t just get faster. He got more assertive, more engaged in the race itself. And now, instead of waiting for opportunities, he’s the one creating them when it matters most.

Hocevar is already setting the next target

“I’d really like to finish top 12 in points,” Hocevar said. “I think that would be huge for us.”

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Fresh off his breakthrough win at Talladega Superspeedway, Carson Hocevar isn’t getting carried away. There’s no sudden championship talk, no bold predictions about dominating the rest of the season. Instead, the 23-year-old is focusing on something far more telling: consistency.

On the surface, aiming for a top-12 finish in the standings might not sound flashy. But in the context of Hocevar’s trajectory, it speaks volumes. Just a year ago, he wrapped up the season 21st in points. In 2025, he slipped slightly to 23rd, still searching for rhythm at the Cup level. Now, in 2026, he’s already sitting inside the top 10 early in the standings. Undoubtedly, it’s a clear sign that things are trending in the right direction.

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But Hocevar understands how quickly momentum can shift over a long NASCAR season. Superspeedway wins are unpredictable by nature, and sustaining performance across all track types is the real challenge. That’s why his focus isn’t on peaks, but rather on raising the baseline.

Even he admitted that a top-10 finish would be a major statement. But calling top 12 the goal feels intentional. It’s aggressive enough to demand growth, yet realistic enough to reflect where his team currently stands in terms of speed, execution, and experience.

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That mindset mirrors the shift he’s already made on track: less about chasing moments, more about building something sustainable. If Carson Hocevar can pair his newfound aggression with week-to-week consistency, that top-12 target won’t just be achievable but could end up being another stepping stone in a much bigger climb.