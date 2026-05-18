Carson Hocevar’s Fan Gesture Wins NASCAR World’s Hearts, Fueling Chase Elliott MPD Battle

In Scottsdale during early November last year, Chase Elliott was announced as the winner of the Most Popular Driver Award for the eighth consecutive season. The other top five drivers in the voting, listed alphabetically, were Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson. At the time, Carson Hocevar was still learning the mechanics of the Cup Series in his second year, but fast forward to this season, and fans are already touting him as one of the drivers capable of challenging Elliott.

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Ahead of the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, Hocevar took to social media to share a jaw-dropping clip. Fans could be seen lined up near his trailer for autographs, with the queue stretching several hundred meters as they waited to get their merchandise signed by the rising NASCAR sensation.

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“Ran into Hocevar on pit road after the race, and he said he got through this entire line today. Crazy,” insider Jeff Gluck wrote on X.

There are quite a few reasons why Hocevar is so loved among fans. His arrival in NASCAR wasn’t fueled by a family racing legacy like many drivers on the field today. His story is that of an underdog rising through the ranks, much like in the old days, and his personality reflects that as well.

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Earlier this year, he was compared to the legendary Dale Earnhardt for his unforgiving attitude and aggressive racing style. He also paid tribute to him with the throwback livery at Darlington Raceway. As Hocevar continues building this old-school legacy, another old-school driver’s legacy is under threat: Bill Elliott.

Elliott was loved by the fans back in the day so much so that he holds the record for winning the Most Popular Driver Award a whopping 16 times. Understandably, when his son, Chase Elliott, made his NASCAR debut, the older generation began voting for him, perhaps as a tribute to his old man. So far, the 30-year-old has won the award eight consecutive times, and it could be nine this year, as confirmed by the likes of Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

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The award holds major significance as it is the only NASCAR honor determined solely by fan votes. It highlights the strong connection between drivers and supporters, often reflecting loyalty, personal branding, and legacy, and has famously been won by fan favorites like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott.

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But if fans’ reactions are anything to go by, Carson Hocevar might just end Elliott’s dominance in the category.

Carson Hocevar gets the fans’ support to take down Chase Elliott

“Most popular driver requires you to spend $100+ to do this, btw,” most fans seemed quick to launch an attack against the current Most Popular Driver Award holder.

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Following a photo posted by North Wilkesboro Speedway on its official account last year, fans noticed that the Chase Elliott merchandise hauler displayed a sign stating that they had to purchase a die-cast car to receive an armband for an autograph from the driver. This reportedly left many fans upset.

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Although Elliott also participates in free autograph sessions like Hocevar, there have been quite a few drivers in the current generation who would usually charge for the same. Hocevar, being one of the youngest on the field and still not charging any money, has earned massive respect from the fans.

“He stayed even after the line was gone. He made sure he signed everyone’s anything until he absolutely had to leave. He took as many pictures as anyone wanted. He is such a nice guy,” another fan wrote.

Imago FORT WORTH, TX – MAY 03: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Spectrum Chevrolet waives to fans during driver introductions before the Wurth 400 in the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAY 03 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260503024

Hocevar has built up a personality as one of the friendliest drivers. While the likes of Elliott are known to have more of a private life and display a lack of enthusiasm (one of the biggest reasons he is criticized for), Hocevar is quite the opposite. In fact, his unique celebration at Talladega spoke volumes to the fans.

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“If he doesn’t get the most popular driver this year, the system is rigged …I’m a chase Elliott fan,” voiced one fan.

Understandably, with so much hype building around him, it would be odd if Elliott were to win the award for the ninth consecutive time this year. Moreover, with NASCAR not officially revealing the number of votes the drivers win, it leaves a window for some speculation from the fans, which is usually negative.

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“wild. these other sticks in the mud drivers could learn something from you. keep on keeping on big dawg!” This fan once again referred to the outspoken personality that Hocevar carries.

But there is more to that. One of the fans shared an emotional moment with him. Showcasing their merchandise that he signed, they wrote:

“I believe it, when I went to Vegas earlier this year, he signed EVERYONE’S stuff on the way to driver intros. (Including my hat, which I’m posting for bragging rights.) Dude knows the position he’s in and gives back to his fans.”

It has become quite apparent at this point why the No. 77 driver is the new fan-favorite. With every passing race of the 2026 season, there has been a massive increase in Hocevar’s support in the grandstands, and it seems like Chase Elliott could face a tough battle to win the Most Popular Driver Award this year.