Carson Hocevar’s Latest Announcement Sends NASCAR Fanbase Into Disbelief

Carson Hocevar might not be a rookie in NASCAR anymore, but when it comes to attending one of the biggest fashion events of the year, he sure is. He’s not just bringing new fans in with his charisma and highly competitive performances, but also helping take the sport back to its most popular days, something his recent massive announcement only reinforced.

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“I am completely a rookie here,” Hocevar said shortly after making his presence at the 2026 Met Gala.

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This was quite unexpected, considering the last time a NASCAR driver was invited to the event was in 2010, with Jeff Gordon making a strong presence.

Given how much the event has leveled up now, this invitation was nothing short of prestigious for NASCAR’s newest race winner. Luxury brand Dior styled him for the event, with the No. 77 driver sporting a grey tuxedo. This was perhaps one of the few times that the fans did not see him in a fire suit.

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However, there was more to his attire, as he went on to reveal the emotional connection he had with the watch he was wearing:

“I get to wear this watch, it was my dad’s first watch he ever gave me, so I wanted to wear that tonight. And then my mom is super proud. I think she’s more proud that I’m here than winning Talladega.”

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But there was something else on Hocevar’s mind. It would be safe to say that he is a massive Sabrina Carpenter fan, and he couldn’t hide the fanboy inside him for much longer.

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“If somehow or another I get to pass by Sabrina Carpenter, that would be high on my list,” he said.

Moving on, it is not uncommon for the Met Gala to have motorsport athletes at the event. The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, has been quite regular at the event in recent years. But considering the decline in popularity NASCAR has seen in recent years, this seemed like a first step toward the sport’s return to the mainstream.

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Many were excited about it, while also praising Hocevar for the versatility he has shown.

Fans react to Carson Hocevar’s Met Gala debut

“If he meets Sabrina, this app might combust,” one fan wrote.

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It seems that his entire fanbase was more excited about him getting a chance to meet Sabrina Carpenter than Hocevar himself, and understandably so. She is one of the biggest names in the industry right now, and with all the merchandise that the Spire driver has showcased on his social media, he appears to be her true fan.

Back in March, after the race at Martinsville, Carson Hocevar shared the viral Sabrina Carpenter “cameraman” trend on Instagram, featuring his “Ride the ’Dente” paint scheme. The clip included Carpenter’s 2025 moment where she said, “I think I might need to get someone arrested for being too hot—you’re under arrest, cameraman,” before cutting to Hocevar’s Chili’s paint scheme.

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So now you know the hype.

There was a time when NASCAR was celebrated all across the country. The drivers were no less than celebrities, and that reputation continued for years. While the sport has taken a hit in recent years, it’s beginning to return to the mainstream, and many credit drivers like Hocevar for it.

“The man is getting NASCAR back into the mainstream,” read a comment.

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“They are really going all in on him being the face of NASCAR, lmao,” another comment mentioned.

Imago DARLINGTON, SC – MARCH 22: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chili s Marg Machine Chevrolet waves to the fans prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Seies Goodyear 400 on March 22, 2026 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington S.C. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 22 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2603221036400

There is a lot more to the 23-year-old’s success than just the unprecedented race win at Talladega earlier. His popularity has peaked so much that he is expected to take away the Most Popular Driver Award from Chase Elliott this year, and the latter has been winning it consecutively since 2018.

“If you’d have pulled up in the Chili’s fire suit, I’d have no choice but to name you my goat,” read another comment.

For those unaware, Chili’s Grill & Bar is a primary sponsor of Hocevar and Spire Motorsports in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, highlighted by a “Ride the ’Dente” paint scheme on his No. 77 Chevrolet. The partnership also spotlights the chain’s Presidente Margarita and extends into a multi-year deal covering multiple races.

Interestingly, F1’s Max Verstappen has a very similar approach, as he is almost always seen wearing his team’s merch.

But jokes aside, this is a major milestone for both Hocevar and NASCAR. It even took some fans back to the days when drivers like Jeff Gordon were at the peak of their popularity.

“This reminds me of Jeff Gordon going on SNL, he’s doing things that none of the current drivers would do, putting yourself out there in unconventional places, it’s so cool!” Read a comment.

While there are no signs that Carson Hocevar will host Saturday Night Live, it would be one of the biggest crossovers the sport has seen, potentially even following a Sabrina Carpenter crossover, if that happens at the gala tonight.