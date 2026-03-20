Carson Hocevar Shuts Dale Earnhardt Comparison With Humble Confession Amid Back-to-Back Intimidator Tributes

It can certainly be hard to be a certain prodigy in NASCAR, as it certainly is the case with Carson Hocevar, who finds himself in the middle of quite a challenging comparison. As if his aggressive driving and bold personality didn’t raise enough eyebrows, he chose the Darlington weekend to pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s 1981 paint scheme. He even re-created one of the Intimidator’s most iconic pictures with the same paint scheme. However, he does not appear to be a fan of this.

Carson Hocevar’s truth bombs regarding Intimidator comparison

“I’m going to be honest here. I don’t even really like the comparison,” he told Eric Estepp. Understandably, these comparisons bring massive pressure. But more than that, Hocevar feels that he is not on the same level as Dale Earnhardt was back in the day.

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“I feel like we’ve probably should have won a race by now. There are a lot of things that have taken us out of contention for those. But I’m like, ‘Okay, like, you know, just because I now and again run into people and now I’m running a black car here and there.’ Like, I don’t really see it,” he added.

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It is very well known that Dale Earnhardt was one of the greatest drivers to ever step into NASCAR. He dominated his era, won a record-equaling seven titles, and died doing what he loved doing at the Daytona International Speedway.

His identity was remarkable and simply a throwback livery, and a picture cannot recreate his persona. Sure, drivers can get close, but that isn’t the case with Hocevar, either. In its current form, Spire Motorsports is just not competitive enough to even win races, let alone attempt to replicate Earnhardt’s reputation.

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But more importantly, Carson Hocevar understands this.

His focus is not on being someone else. As he claimed, he wants to be himself, left freely to race, instead of being put under the pressure of being someone else: “I don’t like the comparisons. I don’t like the expectations of it because, number one, they’re unrealistic. I want to be the me, and yeah,” he added. “It’s a lot easier if I’m just me and I’m just out there racing. I’d love to have you know 1% of the success Dale had. I don’t like any of the comparisons. You know, I’m not a fan of any of it.”

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As Hocevar mentioned, just being an aggressive driver does not make him, or anyone else, liable to a Dale Earnhardt comparison. But on the other hand, that is pretty much the image that the 23-year-old has formed in the little time he has spent racing in the Cup Series.

Carson Hocevar’s future in the Cup Series

Earlier this year, Spire Motorsports landed Carson Hocevar a new contract, keeping him with the team into the next decade. This is seemingly an amazing offer for the young driver. But the team’s competitiveness is once again in question. Undoubtedly, Hocevar is an excellent driver. He has managed to clinch multiple top 10 and top 5 finishes, but because of the overall performance his #77 Chevy delivers, along with the team, he hasn’t managed to win a race.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602202788208

While he is rather aggressive and can sometimes end his own races, it is the same quality that helps him to pull off strong results. The aggressive driving gives him a chance of either making a move and going ahead or spinning out and losing everything in a long car crash. Despite knowing the risks, he takes the chances.

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“I think everybody graces me very aggressively at times, and I feel like I do the same,” he said earlier this year, defending his driving style.

Even though Carson Hocevar might not exactly be Dale Earnhardt Sr., he doesn’t need to worry about his Cup Series seat for the upcoming seasons. Meanwhile, Spire might as well work well with the team to produce at least one race win for him.