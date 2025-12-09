Carson Hocevar Shuts Down NASCAR Star’s Embarrassing Snowball Derby Tantrum in Blunt Social Media Takedown

The 2025 season ended on a lackluster note for Carson Hocevar. The sophomore NASCAR Cup Series driver clinched just 2 top fives and 9 top tens, missing short of a victory more than once. Similarly, another driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also could not capitalize on an otherwise consistent season. But despite the similarity in the two drivers’ seasons, Hocevar did not sympathize with the other driver’s continued misery at the Snowball Derby.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carson Hocevar shrugs off Derby protest

“You can clearly see it launch before the line. his car was so dominant. bottom lane on every restart dominant. why even jump it once let alone twice,” Carson Hocevar wrote in response to Ty Majeski’s late-race mishap at the Snowball Derby. “He just said he jumped it first time. and then said he rolled speed to the restart box. I mean if the rule is the restart he definitely went early and was just trying to anticipate the 51 jumping it. his word. too dominant of a car to put it in their hands like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ty Majeski dominated most of the 300-lap Snowball Derby on Monday. But he clearly jumped a restart with 13 laps left. Race officials issued a warning to him the first time. The second time, though, the verdict was a little blurry – Majeski started solid, but it was questionable with his No. 91 blazing out front. That was where Carson Hocevar contended with a race fan about Majeski’s wrongdoing.

“You can see him point down the hill and go just before the line. i mean it’s close but he just burned the mulligan,” Carson Hocevar wrote on X while posting the exact moment when Ty Majeski jumped the restart.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials waved a black flag for the second mishap with 8 laps left, although Majeski went on to cross the line first. Though Majeski finished well in front of the No. 51, Stephen Nasse captured the win in his 15th career try at the Derby. Soon after, the 2024 Craftsman Truck Series champion filed an official protest, trying to strike sympathy among race officials. However, his complaint did not work, as race director Nicholas Rogers went ahead with the results.

Carson Hocevar refuted Ty Majeski’s distressed protests with his point of view. In his own super late model venture, Hocevar was relaxed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Counting the experience over the result

Although Carson Hocevar did not enroll for the 2025 Snowball Derby, he was not idle. The Spire Motorsports driver took his talents to the Gateway Dirt Nationals. He had run one of winter’s most anticipated dirt showcases once before, finishing twelfth in 2022. Hocevar returned this year with an equal if not higher level of enthusiasm. After the race, he observed how much he enjoyed being surrounded by familiar faces, describing the garage as a reunion of sorts.

“These are a lot of my NASCAR guys or guys in the shop that grew up doing this that they get to go have fun with Jeff and then Tim Kloss,” he said. Carson Hocevar continued about how the results did not bother him. “Just having real racing or just not a lot of aero or engineering, I’m not looking at laptops and data, and you’re looking at flow, try to figure out what lane works everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Carson Hocevar, the Gateway scene was a place where drivers could race freely. Free from the data-heavy, aerodynamic restraints of a Cup car, racers can explore their potential with ease. He even called dirt racing the “real racing” he craves in the off-season. The unfiltered nature of the dirt racing competition tingles his senses. And that is what Hocevar values above everything else.

Carson Hocevar has a distinct purpose in dirt racing. And it does not match that of Ty Majeski, left nursing his wounds after the Snowball Derby.