Carson Hocevar Stands by Bold Late Race Decisions Amid Costly Contact at Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Deleware Life Chevrolet walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series FR8 Racing 208 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602202788208

Tyler Reddick may have walked away with the trophy yesterday, but it was Hurricane Hocevar who had fans talking long after the checkered flag fell. Carson Hocevar spent the entire afternoon slicing through lanes that barely existed, charging into gaps most drivers wouldn’t dare test. Now, after all the smoke and frustration has settled from the contacts, Hocevar is standing firm, defending every decision he made.

Carson Hocevar defends his hurricane moves

Carson Hocevar, in typical Carson Hocevar fashion, didn’t back down, either on the track or in the post-race interview. Explaining the move that triggered the first overtime crash, he said,

“I probably could have slowed but I felt like the Toyotas were going to try and maintain lanes and felt like if they got lazy and left the middle open, I was going to be really aggressive to try and fill it and I saw it for a split second right when I had a huge run and there was probably just enough right when I was coming, and, I just went for it.”

On that first overtime restart, Bubba Wallace took the inside with Tyler Reddick pushing. To the outside, Christopher Bell had Hocevar on his bumper. When Hocevar spotted a sliver of daylight in the middle lane, he dove for it. Only to find the hole was far too tight for a clean pass. Bell got damaged, the caution flew, and the field braced for yet another restart.

After the race, Bell shared his thoughts on the incident. “Unfortunately, you got me a little too early because I haven’t seen it, so I’m going to keep my mouth shut until I see a replay,” Bell said. “But you never expect anything, especially from him. I haven’t seen the replay. Maybe there was a hole there, and that’s what he thought he was going to try to fill.”

On the second attempt, Carson Hocevar didn’t ease up. He lined up to Wallace’s outside again, attacking the wide lane with everything he had. When Wallace slipped back on the final lap, it was Carson Hocevar who surged forward, side-by-side with Reddick. The two even made contact twice as they fought for clean air and control in the final stretch. Ultimately, Hocevar lost momentum and slipped to a P4 finish, but not for lack of effort.

Truth is, none of his last-lap moves were surprising. Hocevar had been aggressive all day, disrupting Toyota’s control at the front and inserting himself into every major moment. Love it or hate it, his late-race chaos wasn’t accidental. It was intentional, calculated, and fully aligned with the reputation he’s building: a driver who will take any gap, any time, no matter who’s in the way.

Hocevar owns the Logano incident

And while Hocevar’s overtime chaos grabbed the spotlight, it wasn’t the only moment he found himself right in the middle of the storm. Earlier in the race, his aggression came with a heavier price, especially for Joey Logano.

Logano had been running a strong race at the newly reconfigured Autotrader 400, consistently holding track position and positioning himself for a late charge. But with just 23 laps remaining, everything changed in an instant. As the pack tightened, Carson Hocevar got into the back of Joey Logano’s No. 22 ever so slightly. And it was just enough to send him spinning.

Logano’s Ford wasn’t destroyed, but the damage was done: his shot at the win evaporated the moment the caution flew. Hocevar, meanwhile, moved closer to the front, and the sequence ended up working out far more in his favor than Logano’s. To his credit, Hocevar didn’t shy away from the moment. He immediately keyed his radio and took the blame, saying,

“I didn’t mean to do that. … Apologies. … Tiniest contact, just my fault. I think he got tight. Completely on me.”

After the race, he expanded on it, acknowledging the incident while defending the mindset behind it:

“The Joey thing I do feel bad about, but I feel like that was racing for the win, right? They took that shot to control lanes. It’s obviously going to be. We have three Chevys in line. We’re gonna try to get them out of the way.”

It was a moment that perfectly summed up Carson Hocevar’s day. Unapologetically aggressive, often chaotic. Sometimes costly, but always rooted in the belief that he was racing to win. And, at Atlanta, he made sure nobody forgot his presence.