Carson Hocevar Takes a Brutal Dig at JGR’s ‘Bullying’ as Brad Keselowski Revives Infamous ‘Rowdy’ Call Out

Driver introductions are usually a chance for NASCAR drivers to fire up the crowd before the green flag, but the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Night Race produced plenty of unexpected moments. From Brad Keselowski reviving an infamous Kyle Busch insult to Tyler Reddick arriving in a Dolly Parton wig, the introductions quickly became a show of their own. Carson Hocevar added to the entertainment with a sarcastic reference to Joe Gibbs Racing, taking aim at the ongoing legal tension surrounding his Spire Motorsports team.

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“I’m Carson Hocevar. Driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing Chevrolet,” Carson Hocevar said during his driver introduction, delivering the line with an obvious sarcastic edge. This was a sarcastic jab by the driver of the No. 77 car amid the legal tension between Spire and JGR.

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The timing made the joke particularly relevant. JGR recently asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina to hold Gabehart and Spire in contempt, alleging they violated a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction imposed in March. The team also requested sanctions against Gabehart as the legal battle between the organizations continues.

Spire has pushed back forcefully against the latest filing. Co-owner Jeff Dickerson responded Friday night with a pointed statement, saying JGR had filed “yet another motion for a preliminary injunction against Spire.” Dickerson also made his organization stand clear with a strong response labelling JGR as bullies. “Spire’s underdog story continues to inspire race fans across the country. Spire will not be bullied by Joe Gibbs Racing.”

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Against that backdrop, Hocevar’s introduction took on another layer. His comment was not simply a random joke about a rival organization. It came while the team he represents remains directly connected to the legal dispute, making the JGR reference an unmistakable jab during one of NASCAR’s most theatrical pre-race traditions.

Hocevar was far from the only driver bringing some personality to the Bristol introductions. Brad Keselowski revived one of NASCAR’s most memorable driver-introduction moments by paying tribute to his infamous 2010 line about Kyle Busch. Before the 2026 Bristol race, Keselowski declared, “Tonight, Ty Gibbs is an a**,” recreating the spirit of the earlier insult.

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If you remember, Kyle Busch went on to win the 2010 race, and his response afterward became almost as memorable. When the reporters asked about Brad Keselowski’s comments, he simply responded, “Who?” After being told that Keselowski drove the No. 12, Busch added, “I saw it, but I passed it.”

Alex Bowman also used his introduction to poke fun at himself. “I’m Alex Bowman, driver of the Ally Hendrick Motorsports No. 48, and I’ve hit my head so many times, I can’t talk right,” he said, referencing his 2022 crash at Texas Motor Speedway (and others) and his vertigo diagnosis earlier this year.

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Ryan Preece brought another recent storyline into the spotlight with a warning of his own: “Don’t hit the button!” Preece had been fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points by NASCAR after intentionally wrecking Ty Gibbs during the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. His radio communication before the incident included him saying he was “done with him.” His “don’t hit the button” was a playful jab at that very radio comms.

John Hunter Nemechek offered perhaps the most direct reference to his future, introducing himself: “Driver of the No.42…for 8 more races.” Nemechek is set to leave Legacy Motor Club after the 2026 season and will not return to the organization for 2027.

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Tyler Reddick took a different approach, arriving in a Dolly Parton wig, celebrating her connection with Bristol after her passing on August 25, 2026.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair (Wooo!) also brought plenty of spectacle to the weekend, appearing alongside Charlotte Flair while Josh Bilicki donned Flair’s iconic feathered robe. Flair was at Bristol as the primary sponsor for Bilicki and the No. 66 MBM Motorsports entry, promoting his Flair Spirits brand.

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With jokes, tributes, and pointed references filling the introductions, Bristol once again proved that the show can begin well before the engines fire. Hocevar’s JGR dig added another memorable moment to an already colorful pre-race spectacle.