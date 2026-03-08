Carson Hocevar Takes a Swipe at Cleetus McFarland’s Critics as RCR Rumor Takes Shape

Cleetus McFarland, for years, has been candid about his desire of competing in the Daytona 500. The YouTuber revealed about a month ago that the goal was something he once talked about with Greg Biffle, making the ambition even more meaningful after Biffle’s passing last December. Now, with McFarland landing a part-time deal with Richard Childress Racing in the O’Reilly Series, that dream suddenly feels closer. And Carson Hocevar seems to be enjoying the ride.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Hocevar is happy for Cleetus McFarland

“I’m happy for him. He wants to run the Daytona 500. Good for him to have a runway. Their cars, obviously, very fast at Daytona. They qualified on the pole. Happy for him. I’m enjoying the journey as a fan and watching him. It makes me laugh watching his trials and tribulations, the good and the bad.”

That was Carson Hocevar’s candid reaction to the growing buzz around Cleetus McFarland’s NASCAR ambitions. While critics continue debating whether the YouTube star has enough experience for the national stage, Hocevar appears to be taking a far more relaxed (and even amused) approach to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

McFarland recently signed a multi-year agreement with RCR to compete in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The deal runs through 2027. It includes a part-time schedule of three races per season, giving the popular content creator a chance to gradually build experience in one of NASCAR’s top national divisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Marlow (@charliemarlowmedia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most intriguing parts of the agreement is the possibility of racing at Daytona International Speedway, with starts at the iconic track expected to be part of his schedule in both seasons. Of course, competing in the O’Reilly Series means McFarland will not actually run the Daytona 500, which is reserved for the Cup Series.

However, strong performances in his limited starts could eventually open the door to that opportunity. If McFarland proves competitive, there’s a realistic scenario where RCR could place him in a part-time Cup entry for the 2027 Daytona 500. The team has experimented with that approach before. During the 2025 season, RCR fielded the No. 33 Cup car on a limited basis with multiple drivers, including Jesse Love and Austin Hill. Something similar happened in the 2024 season as well, with Austin Hill, Will Brown, and Ty Dillon taking turns to drive the No. 33.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, McFarland’s path to NASCAR’s biggest race remains uncertain. But as Carson Hocevar suggested, watching McFarland’s journey – the wins, the mistakes, and everything in between – might be part of what makes the story so entertaining.

Hocevar forced to start from the rear at Phoenix

ADVERTISEMENT

While Carson Hocevar has been gaining attention for his performances this season, the young driver will face an early challenge at Phoenix Raceway. According to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, Hocevar will start from the rear of the field in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 500 after his team made late changes to the car.

Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet underwent repairs that included replacing the alternator and dashboard, which triggered NASCAR’s rule requiring the team to move to the back of the starting grid. The setback is notable because Hocevar originally qualified seventh, putting him in a strong position heading into the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, he’ll now have to fight through traffic early in the event if he hopes to contend near the front by the closing laps. Despite the penalty, Hocevar enters the Phoenix race with plenty of momentum. The Spire Motorsports driver currently sits 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, making him one of the early surprises of the 2026 season. In fact, all three Spire Motorsports drivers are currently inside the top 10 in points!

Much of the attention surrounding Hocevar this year has come from his aggressive style behind the wheel. During the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he became one of the most talked-about drivers of the weekend. While some competitors criticized his hard-charging approach, many media members and NASCAR insiders like Richard Petty praised the intensity he brought to the race.

That blend of speed and aggression has quickly turned Hocevar into one of the sport’s most intriguing young drivers. Now, starting from the back at Phoenix will provide another test of his progress, and it could either slow his momentum or further highlight his ability to carve through the field under pressure.