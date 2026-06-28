Carson Hocevar Takes to Social Media as He Hits Back at Kyle Larson’s “8 Year Old” Jab

It is not one reason that has helped Carson Hocevar create a massive fanbase in such a short period of time in NASCAR’s premier series. Apart from his competitiveness, it is also his unforgiving attitude and sly digs that he sometimes takes on social media, which have given him a unique identity on the field. And while his starting position for the Sonoma race was enough to counter the criticism that Kyle Larson had for him earlier, Hocevar went out to drop a very apparent sarcastic bomb on the two-time champion.

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Carson Hocevar hits back at Kyle Larson

“For me, he’s more immature than what his age is […] and I’m like, ‘Dude, this guy is like an 8-year-old.’ That’s where I lose a little bit of respect,” Larson had earlier mentioned on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, referring to Hocevar’s Twitch live streams. It seemed quite apparent that Hocevar needed more than just his current performance to prove himself to Larson, and he managed to do just that as he clinched the front row start at the Sonoma Raceway, arguably one of the most technical tracks on the circuit.

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While this might have already been a strong and poetic reply to Larson, who thought that it was Hocevar’s immaturity that was holding him back from being one of the best, the 23-year-old went on to throw a sarcastic dig at the Hendrick Motorsports driver on social media.

“they fr let an 8 year old qualify on the front row,” Carson Hocevar wrote on X, reacting to his front row start.

Understandably, this amazed quite a few fans. Hocevar managed to clinch the best starting position in comparison to his Spire Motorsports teammates Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez, who will be starting the race in P4 and P21, respectively. Just comparing these starting positions proves how strong Hocevar is behind the wheel, but it is far from being the only metric.

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Despite his young age and an overall lack of experience in the Cup Series (compared to some of the more established drivers), Hocevar has averaged a 14.8-place finish in the season so far, and was also the first Spire driver to bring a victory to the team at Talladega. While he had been promising since his career’s early stages, Hocevar managed to prove himself this season.

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It seemed that he found the sweet spot between pushing and aggressive driving. Considering his driving style, this seemed to be something that he had to work on as a priority, as he was involved in far too many incidents. Although he has been a bit out of form in the past two races at Pocono and Coronado, his start to the Sonoma weekend has been rather competitive.

It is hard to deny that Carson Hocevar might as well become the face of NASCAR in the future. There have already been doubts that he could dethrone Chase Elliott as the Most Popular Driver this year. And even Kyle Larson, who criticized his ‘immaturity,’ went on to praise his skills.

“He’s phenomenal. He outruns his teammates by a lot every week. He’s really good. He’s going to be around for a long time, and he’s going to win a lot of races. I think once he definitely harnesses himself some and kinda dials back that aggression a little bit and manages a race better, I think he can win multiple races a year, and he’s close to that,” he added.

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The success that Hocevar has managed to find, along with the charisma he carries on and off the track, has made him the absolute fan-favorite. He was even featured on Time’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports list this year under the ‘leader’ category, proving what he has managed to achieve in such a short period of time. Spire also offered him a long-term contract extension earlier this season, keeping him with the team until at least 2030. So even though Larson might not be a fan of his regular Twitch streams, it is quite apparent that those off-track activities are not hampering his performance on the track.

Moreover, Carson Hocevar, with four top-five and a total of seven top-10 finishes this season, including his Talladega race win, has placed himself in ninth in the points table. While this does not make him a very strong contender for the championship, it seems that he would at least be involved in the fight for the same once the Chase begins. So, it would be rather interesting to see how the remaining season turns out for him.