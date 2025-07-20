Carson Hocevar Told to Stand His Ground Against NASCAR Driver After Ugly Wreck

Was it just hard racing, or long-overdue payback? Following a late-race incident at Sonoma Raceway—where Josh Berry sent Carson Hocevar spinning into the grass at Turn 1 just as the race approached its final laps—that was the single question moving through NASCAR circles. In addition to shifting the status quo, the decision sparked a controversy that reached deep into the NASCAR fan base and extended far beyond the pit road.

For both drivers, one renowned for his discipline and the other for his adventurous edge, what started as a typical duel for track position on a twisty road circuit swiftly became a pivotal moment. Even though the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 had witnessed its share of mayhem, its defining moment arrived with three laps left. Berry’s No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford quickly closed on Hocevar’s No. 77 Chevrolet as the pack roared into Turn 1. Berry bumped into Hocevar’s right rear quarter panel as he was turning into a corner, sending him reeling off course and essentially ending his run. Hocevar fell to 32nd place from a possible top-10 finish.

Telemetry and replay views indicated it wasn’t a careless divebomb. Berry’s aggressive entry wasn’t unusual for a difficult track like Sonoma. Nevertheless, it was sufficient to cause conflict on the track as well as throughout NASCAR’s emotional and competitive spectrum. Berry quickly acknowledged the contact after the race, describing it as “a complete mistake” and mentioning that he had made an effort to get in touch with Hocevar later. He underlined that the push wasn’t deliberate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Laid off at the bottom of (Turn) 1 and was trying to time it to where I could get up beside Carson and follow the 45 through. And just was too fast at the top of the hill, got too far left and knocked him off the track. … We were on old tires, and for me, just probably trying a little too hard in that situation,” Josh Berry said.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Carson Hocevar didn’t hold back or give the customary calm answer. He provided something more authentic and unvarnished instead. “Hello. This is my opinion. I like racing. We raced. We hit. It happens (with me more often than not sometimes). We get to race again. I would rather keep that part on the track and not take it off. I don’t like having to make calls on the giving side. I don’t like having to take calls on the receiving side. The call will never be ‘yeah, I wrecked you intentionally.’ So just skip the pony show part and just race hard. That’s my opinion, doesn’t have to be right, but it’s mine.” Hocevar posted.

Further, Berry said that he had reached out to Hocevar both via text and call. He even called Hocevar’s chief crew Luke Lambert as well. But it appears that the 22-year-old is in no mood to reply anytime soon. And while that’s that, the NASCAR community has a few words to say about this.

Sonoma’s Turn 1 turbulence gives Hocevar “a taste of his own medicine?”

What transpired in Turn 1 at Sonoma was more of an inevitable peak for many fans than an accident. Hocevar has distinguished himself for the 2025 season with aggressive and occasionally careless movements that have irritated rivals and sparked discussion. From shoving Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Mexico City to punting Ross Chastain at Nashville to moving Ryan Blaney at Atlanta, Hocevar has been on the verge of becoming NASCAR’s newest villain. So when Berry made contact in the closing laps at Sonoma, many fans didn’t see it as a mistake; they saw it as overdue.

“I’m sure most of the field was okay with Hocevar getting a taste of his own medicine,” according to one of the top fan reactions. Someone needed to rein in the No. 77, a sentiment that had been subtly simmering for weeks. Berry, an agile veteran with a reputation for restraint, just ended up being the one who did.

The setting gave it more weight. Drivers frequently dive in deep, brake late, and attempt to push their way through on Sonoma’s Turn 1. However, the fact that plays like Berry’s were the result of calculated aggression rather than desperation or revenge sets them apart from some of Hocevar’s this season. Carson’s reaction to the incident, which minimized the need for follow-up calls or apologies, only served to intensify the discussion. His statement, “just skip the pony show part and race hard,” landed with a divided interpretation.

For some, it was classic Hocevar: unapologetic, raw, and in-character. “Much respect! Everyone says they want drivers with personalities, but then complain when we get one and it doesn’t fit their mold,” one fan argued, pointing out the hypocrisy in fan expectations. Hocevar’s brash authenticity, whether admirable or abrasive, has created a persona that’s impossible to ignore. Others, however, quickly pointed out the distinction. Even when one was presented, Hocevar, who has apologized for some of his mishaps, suddenly appeared uninterested in accepting it. “People say they don’t like hearing Hocevar apologizing after he does something, so why should Hocevar care when Berry apologizes?” another fan posted. It was a subtle reminder that the NASCAR fanbase doesn’t forget, especially when it comes to behavior behind the wheel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hocevar received a lot of attention after calling Mexico City a “s——-” during a Twitch stream. He later issued a public apology, calling his remark “embarrassing,” and promised to become “an example of cultural understanding.” In response, NASCAR mandated sensitivity training and imposed a $50,000 punishment. Hocevar apologized formally and without protest.

The most nuanced fan reactions, though, weren’t purely about the wreck itself; they were about respect and driver code. One commenter acknowledged Hocevar’s view but disagreed with the handling: “That’s a fair take. That said, I would take a call from someone who wrecked me. To each their own, though. Good luck this weekend!”

Some fans believe that Hocevar blurs the boundaries between hard racing and avoidable collision, while others appreciate the edge he provides. Fans who once supported drivers like Kyle Busch or Tony Stewart for their disobedience and unfiltered approach are now debating whether Hocevar fits the same mold or deviates into something more divisive.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the end, even though Berry’s action wasn’t planned, it felt like it had more significance than just the moment. The wreck wasn’t unusual for Hocevar, but what was unusual was the lack of response from fans who could have spoken up for him.