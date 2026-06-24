Carson Hocevar Unexpectedly Celebrates Bitter NASCAR Rival Despite Admitting Four Year Long Grudge

Twelve laps to go in San Diego, and Carson Hocevar is running second, closing in on Kyle Larson for the lead. Then Corey Heim shows up in his mirrors, clips his bumper through the chicane, and spins him out. Hocevar’s own teammate, Ross Chastain, collects him in the mess. He limps home 19th. Heim, suddenly with clean air in front of him, drives past Tyler Reddick and bags his first Cup win. Standard racing stuff, right? Except Hocevar’s reaction afterward was anything but standard.

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“I felt like that was four years coming-ish,” Hocevar said. “And I was like, ‘All right, fair.'”

He wasn’t gritting his teeth saying that, either. The guy actually went and asked Denny Hamlin for Heim’s phone number after the race. Heim, for what it’s worth, had no idea what had even happened until someone told him.

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Instead of sulking, Carson Hocevar’s already talking about racing the kid for the next two decades. He even dug up an old memory from the Truck Series at Texas, when he checked pit road, noticed Heim’s number wasn’t even entered that week, and basically thought to himself, well, that’s one less problem to deal with.

“I think the TRICON trucks are probably the best trucks,” Hocevar said, “but he’s definitely by far the best at taking advantage of them.”

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That’s a weird compliment to hand someone who just wrecked you out of a podium. Unless, of course, you already know how this whole thing started.

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Rewind to 2023, the Truck Series championship race at Phoenix. Heim’s cruising toward the title when Carson Hocevar straight-up dumps him out of the lead with under 30 laps left. Wrecks the truck, wrecks the championship, all in one move. Heim wasn’t about to let that slide, he limped his banged-up truck back out and put Hocevar into the wall before the race ended. Cost him $12,500 and 25 points for the trouble.

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So when Heim returned the favor in San Diego, on his way to his first career Cup win no less, this wasn’t some random hothead move. It was three years of unfinished business finally getting settled, at NASCAR’s biggest level.

What makes this stick for four years instead of fading away is how identical these two guys’ careers have run. Same age, same timeline, since 2022. They cut their teeth together in late models, broke out together in Trucks, and now they’re both chasing the same label as NASCAR’s next big thing.

Throw in the fact that they couldn’t be more different behind the wheel, Hocevar’s the guy who’ll rub fenders and sort it out later; Heim’s the patient, clean-lines type who thinks that style is reckless, and you’ve got two drivers who were always going to end up tangled, repeatedly, for years.

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Naturally, the internet noticed. Some fan posted at Heim on X:

“Had to spin out Hocevar to win it. #77 will remember.”

Heim, clearly not worried, quote-tweeted it with old footage of Hocevar himself saying,

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“Well just get the [expletive] out of the way and there wouldn’t be a wreck. Just move.”

Hocevar wasn’t going to just take that either, he fired back with a picture of Dexter staring blankly from a chair. Subtle as a brick, but the message landed.

So is the feud over? Not exactly. But Hocevar clearly feels like the scoreboard’s even now, which goes a long way toward explaining why he sounded more impressed than bitter talking about Heim.

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The Spin Cost Carson Hocevar a Finish, Not His Season

Here’s the thing that makes Hocevar’s shrug make sense. That wreck barely touched the bigger picture.

NASCAR ditched the old win-and-you’re-in playoff rule this year. Now it’s strictly top 16 in points, period, doesn’t matter how many trophies you’ve got.

Carson Hocevar sits 9th with 476 points, sitting comfortably about 110 points clear of the cutoff with 11 races still on the regular-season calendar. San Diego barely moved that needle.

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The real turning point for him already happened back in April, at Talladega. He won the Jack Link’s 500, led 19 of the final 37 laps, and somehow came out the other side of a 26-car wreck still in one piece.

Under the new scoring, that single win was worth 55 points and jumped him four spots overnight.

Compare that to last year, when he finished 23rd in points, missed the playoffs completely, and blew up three engines along the way. Crew chief Luke Lambert has clearly gotten a handle on that wild streak;

Hocevar drove all the way from last place to 4th at Darlington this season, something that just wasn’t happening a year ago.

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San Diego cost him a good finish. It didn’t cost him much else. And given how this whole rivalry actually started, maybe Hocevar figured he had this one coming anyway.