Carson Hocevar Wins Over NASCAR Veterans as They Rally Behind His Aggressive Style and Breakout 2026 Form

It’s no secret that Carson Hocevar has been a name that has attracted a lot of opinions throughout his career. While his no-holds-barred driving style made him a polarizing presence, he has now become a must-watch contender in 2026 and is starting to win over veterans who once kept their distance.

Schrader and Co. take notice of Hocevar’s surge

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Through the opening stretch of 2026, Hocevar has backed that attention with performance. Seven races in, and he has already shown he belongs in the conversation and as a driver who cannot be ignored. The latest to heap praise him were NASCAR veterans Ken Schrader and Rick Mast.

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“I don’t know Carson. I obviously want to meet him,” said Ken Schrader on the Rick Mast Herm & Schrader podcast. “I mean, I don’t know what’s not to like about him. He’s on the gas, man, that whole Spire team.”

His season has featured a mix of high and near-misses, including a dramatic Daytona 500 run where he was leading coming to the white flag before fading to 18th after late contact. Another incident happened at the race in Atlanta when his aggressive style led him to get into a late wreck.

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“Here’s the deal that’s crazy for me to think about,” Mast added on to the praise. “Each race, when I’m watching on TV, I’m looking for the friggin’ 77 car, and I don’t ever do that. I just don’t do that, and I did it at Darlington when I was there live. I’m like you. I noticed the same thing.”

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It was the Goodyear 400 that truly turned heads. Hocevar delivered one of the standout drives of the race, bringing the No.77 home in fourth place against a stacked field. It wasn’t just the finish; it was how he ran the race.

His showing in Darlington even helped him get praise from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

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While the 23-year-old is yet to win his maiden Cup series race, he has shown a lot of promise. Hocevar is currently 13th in the Cup series points standings with two top-five and two top-ten finishes in six races.

For a young driver still establishing himself with Spire Motorsports, it is definitely proving to be a good season. He may not have a win yet, but if the trajectory continues, it feels less like a question of if and more like when.

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But with the Cup Series heading to Martinsville, the question of Hocevar clinching his first Cup Series win once again comes to light.

Can Hocevar win at Martinsville?

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When you look at Carson Hocevar and Martinsville Speedway, the story isn’t exactly straightforward. It’s messy, a little chaotic, and very on brand for the kind of driver he is right now.

On paper, Martinsville hasn’t been his strongest track in the Cup Series so far. In four starts, his results have swung wildly; finishes of seventh and eighth show real upside, but they are offset by runs down in the 30s.

That kind of inconsistency tells you everything. The speed is there, but putting together a clean, mistake-free race at a place like Martinsville will be the bigger challenge.

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For a driver like Hocevar, that balance is still evolving. If anything, his broader short track numbers reinforce that trend. He averages around a mid to high teens finish on shorter layouts, which is respectable.

But with his 2026 momentum, Martinsville could be a beast Hocevar finally tames. Winning may feel like a stretch, but it is not impossible.

Martinsville rewards experience, rhythm, and race management, areas where veterans usually dominate. However, given his current boost, the tide could tip in his favor.