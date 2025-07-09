Carson Hocevar’s Humble Admission Wins Hearts, Forcing Fans to Jump to His Defense

Carson Hocevar can’t catch a good break. In the last five starts, he’s managed only a single top 10 finish, which is far from ideal for a driver looking to make it to the playoffs. It felt like the Chicago race weekend would allow Hocevar to spring back in action after qualifying P3, but on Lap 3, he lost control of his racecar, exiting Turn 10 and caused a massive pileup. The likes of Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Todd Gilliland, and Will Brown.

Hocevar, who started off at the p3 position, quickly lost his position. His action infuriated many of the drivers in the field, and the most outspoken among them was Austin Dillon. The wreck happened in an area so remote that the spotters couldn’t get a clear view. Dillon, who trailed right behind the No.77 car, hit directly at Hocevar directly, bringing his race to a halt at the very first four laps. “Carson Hocevar is the biggest dumb— in the entire sport,” the RCR driver vented his frustration on the team radio.

Spire Motorsports had good speed heading into Chicago, Michael McDowell started on frontrow, with Hocevar just behind him in P3. However, they just weren’t able to execute. McDowell had to give up his lead due to mechanical failure after leading stage 1, whereas Hocevar’s car was beyond repairs, and he had to call it a day. Now, this isn’t the first time the young Spire Motorsports driver has gone all-in during the race. The Atlanta spring race was a perfect example where he ruffled a few feathers, and then at Mexico again, he found himself tangled with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The 22-year-old took responsibility for the crash, knowing that his mistake led to detrimental outcomes for his competitors. “the fingers i am holding up are the amount of laps i completed. i am reminded, i wasn’t hired because of my road course racing, but still want to improve and p3 in qual showed that. just taking it easy at the start and turned in too early and caught the barrier on apex.”

Well, the NASCAR fans have pretty much rallied behind Carson Hocevar throughout his ups and downs this year. Although he oversteps at times, the racing community has often appreciated his candid admission of being in the learning stage, and so was the case after his Chicago crash.

Fans question Austin Dillon’s radio rant aimed at Hocevar

The 22-year-old Carson Hocevar is a reckless driver, his young blood brewing in every turn. He has a lot to learn about balancing speed to make a win. “It’s fun watching you learn and back markers getting mad at you. Can’t wait to see you start winning races,” replied a fan. This was a clear jab at Austin Dillon, who was mad after being mired in the crash. Fans have a soft corner for Hocevar, who keeps on trying to improve, but seeing Dillon complain after his mediocre performances was just not cutting it.

“Practice makes perfect, Carson. Rome wasn’t built in one day.. learn from it so you will get better. Like you said, you don’t qualify in P3 on a street course for no reason, so the speed is there,” added another fan. Now, unlike Dillon, Hocevar has been on the cusp of winning races this year. The Coca-Cola 600, the Atlanta spring race, and another runner-up finish in Nashville. He has got the talent, but when it comes to execution, he still needs more time and experience behind the wheels.

Despite the setback in the Chicago Street Race, which resulted in an early exit from the race. Fans are eager to welcome him to the next road course, the Sonoma Raceway, from July 11-13. “I was really looking forward to watching you race Sunday in Chicago. I couldn’t believe you got taken out so early. Well, you have another shot out in my favorite part of California. I wish you well and the best of everything for qualifying and racing on Sunday.” He will have his work cut out for himself in Pocono, the likes of Michael McDowell, Ty Gibbs, and SVG are all going to be on the hunt for a win.

“Keep doing what you’re doing , every last one of them out there has misjudged a move, or two, or 20! I remember thinking only a matter of time before a truck win, same thing is coming in cup. Give ZERO sh— to what anyone says, keep being you and working hard,” this fan replied. There was a lot of noise surrounding Hocevar’s driving style when he spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr at Michigan. But, despite the testing times, his fans have stood behind him in his support and it didn’t change after the Chicago incident. Hocevar didn’t intend to wreck so many cars; it was just road course chaos as cars kept piling behind him.

With seven races left in the regular season, the focus for Hocevar and his team should be on making the most of these opportunities in qualifying for the playoffs.