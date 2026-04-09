Carson Hocevar’s Mentor Recalls Dale Sr. Heartfelt Gesture That Nearly Missed Out of Suspicion

A routine recollection on a podcast quietly discovers how a call from Dale Earnhardt Sr. nearly missed the legendary Johnny Benson Jr. What followed through an unexpected entry point and backing from an unlikely source reveals exactly how opportunity actually moved through the gravel inside NASCAR’s early-1990s system.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A call that almost went unanswered

Long before we had such factory-backed pipelines, the old-school method in NASCAR provided opportunity to novices without warning. The only way drivers were making their way up the ranks was by running the regional series like ASA, with access to almost no infrastructure, any representation, or even hope that they would ever get a chance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Johnny Benson Jr., that was not his case as Dale Earnhardt Sr. helped him get his first breakthrough.

On an episode of The Dale Jr. Download, Benson, who also mentored Carson Hocevar, recalled, “I don’t remember what time of year it was. It was still when I was running ASA through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed was not a cinematic breakthrough but something far more raw. “My mom comes out there and says, ‘ Guy on the phone is looking for you. I say, ” Who is it? She says, it’s Earnhardt.” This was such a surprise that Benson added, “And I thought, okay… yeah, whatever, you know, somebody just screwing around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The hesitation, rooted in disbelief, nearly cost him the opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“About an hour and a half later, he called back again,” Benson explained, before adding, “And then he was like, Benson, Earnhardt, I want you to drive my car at Dover, and I’m like, what? And I say, okay.” Benson added. “He was perfectly short and said, ‘ All right, I’ll have my people get a hold of your people, and I don’t have people.”

A lot still needed to be done for Benson to get that first race, but Earnhardt Sr. pulled some strings to get the job done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t remember that it was Goodwrench or AC Delco or what was on that car at the point in time. They said they wouldn’t, wouldn’t let Dale not run the race, and then he just said, I’ll work something out,” Benson said before adding, “Well, that’s when he got hold of Ernie Irvan.”

Now everything above adds up to Benson’s story, but what remains is how Ernie Irvan helped Benson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Ernie Irvan was the bridge between opportunity and entry

By the time the above moment took place, Ernie Irvan was already a Daytona 500 winner, a front-running Cup driver, and someone whose name in itself carried a lot of weight around the track and granted instant credibility. Put this in an era where access to national series was only possible if someone was willing to vouch for you, Irvan held exactly such a position.

Dale’s original plan to offer a Busch ride at Dover collapsed. As Benson stated, they turned to Irvan. And yes, this contact did work. Johnny Benson Jr.’s first-ever NASCAR Busch Series start in 1993 came in a car fielded at Michigan International Speedway in the No. 41 Delco Remy Chevrolet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add to this that the No. 41 car that Benson drove carried the Delco Remy branding, which in turn was part of the GM/AC Delco ecosystem, allocated through existing Chevrolet-affiliated programs. Irvan, being a Chevrolet-backed Cup driver with GM-linked sponsorship relationships, sat at the center of such an ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benson’s humility in the interview can be understood as proof that he recognizes his career was the culmination of several great efforts. Ending it with the name of Ernie Irvan was deliberate, because even though Irvan stayed in the background, he did assist Benson in becoming one of only a few drivers in NASCAR history to win championships in both the Busch Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.