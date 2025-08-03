Carson Hocevar’s “Pumped” as Dream Comes True with 24-YO NASCAR Track’s Rumored Return

Few tracks have delivered drama quite like Chicagoland Speedway. From Ricky Craven’s fierce battles in the early 2000s to Tony Stewart’s iconic “slide job!” moment with Kyle Busch in 2011, the venue has been a dependable home for jaw-dropping finishes and high-speed strategy. Once a mainstay on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar from 2001 to 2019, Chicagoland carved out its place as a regular-season battleground. But the pandemic, shifting market priorities, and a renewed push toward street courses and road racing led to its quiet removal. Since then, calls for its return have only grown louder. Fans and drivers have expressed nostalgia for its abrasive surface and multi-groove layout.

One of those voices belongs to Carson Hocevar. Over the summer, he made an unscheduled trek to the dormant Chicagoland Speedway. He explored the facility in person, capturing drone and helicopter footage. The NASCAR driver shared videos across platforms like TikTok and YouTube. His visuals of cracked asphalt, faded signage, and overgrown infield sections reignited online debate and organized chatter about restoring the venue. And now, Hocevar’s dream might have borne fruit as rumors swirl that Chicagoland could replace Mexico City on the 2026 NASCAR schedule.

Carson Hocevar speaks about the need for worn-out tracks

When asked about the report of Chicagoland replacing Mexico City, Hocevar displayed genuine excitement paired with a touch of humility. “If it does happen, I’d be really happy…I would be super pumped.” Carson further played it cool when asked if his efforts played a role in these rumors. “I don’t know if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t think I hurt the deal if anything.” While the current speculation points to the track replacing the Mexico City race in 2026, Hocevar initially believed it might instead take the place of the Chicago Street Race. Either way, Hocevar made it clear he is thrilled at the possibility.

He then unpacked why the return matters on a technical level. “That track’s going to be really worn. I think it can get really wide.” These remarks highlight more than fandom. They underscore a push for a different type of intermediate track, one founded on tire degradation and driver control rather than pure aero stability. “I think we kind of desperately needed something that is really lacking a lot of grip.” With Atlanta’s aftermath and Auto Club’s absence leaving a gap, Chicagoland fits the bill. And Carson is all for it.

With his aggressive yet calculated driving style, Carson Hocevar continues to evolve into one of NASCAR’s boldest young voices. Whether or not Chicagoland returns, his advocacy shows a growing influence beyond just race day results. And if the rumors come true, Hocevar might just be remembered as more than a fan. Perhaps even as a quiet catalyst for reviving the track.

Hocevar finishes sixth at the Xfinity race in Iowa

Carson Hocevar has made plenty of off-track noise in recent weeks, from his outspoken support for reviving Chicagoland Speedway. But while the spotlight followed him into the media room, Hocevar kept his racing boots laced tight. Over the weekend, he jumped into the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for the Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. This was a late call-up following the departure of Josh Williams earlier in the week.

Kaulig Racing confirmed the Spire Motorsports driver’s one-off appearance just days before the Hy-Vee Perks 250. Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old quickly proved he was up for the task. Qualifying third, he showed strong pace early but soon had to wrestle with a loose-handling car that dropped him to seventh by the end of Stage 1. The team responded with a series of adjustments during the break. Tire pressure tweaks, fuel, and a track bar change. These changes slowly helped him regain momentum.

Hocevar’s biggest test came with 12 laps remaining when a caution scrambled the field. Restarting on the 24th, he mounted an aggressive charge through the pack, slicing his way back into the top ten. With clean execution and composed driving, he brought the No. 11 car home in sixth place, earning praise from the Kaulig camp. “We had a really solid outing today,” Hocevar said post-race. “Big thanks to Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, and everyone for putting this together. It was a fun day.”

The one-off Xfinity run showcased Hocevar’s professionalism and adaptability under pressure. As the headlines pile up, his on-track performance continues to reinforce his reputation. Not as a media story, but as a talented and reliable racer. With this sixth-place finish in Xfinity, Hocevar reminded fans that he’s not just newsworthy. He’s race-worthy.