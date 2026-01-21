Carson Hocevar’s Short-Track Return Halted by Brutal Forecast as Severe Storms Target Cordele

The atmosphere at Cordele Motor Speedway was electric as a Cup Series driver returned to his roots. Carson Hocevar had just finished a season competing with the best drivers in the world and was now focused on tackling the tight corners of the oval in what was going to be his fourth participation in the competition. But the weather has different plans.

As the teams were preparing for the exciting door-to-door racing at SpeedFest 2026, clouds have started to gather over Crisp County, and an upcoming storm is hinting at writing a different story than what the entry list has suggested.

Hocevar’s Speedfest return delayed by weather

The excitement for SpeedFest 2026 grew this week because Carson Hocevar was set to return to the Super Late Model races. Hocevar is known for his aggressive driving and skill on short tracks, making him a key driver to watch. However, the focus of the weekend changed quickly from lap times to weather forecasts.

After officials learned about a looming severe storm and worsening travel conditions, they made the tough decision to cancel the planned events.

​In an official statement, Cordele Speedway management confirmed the delay. “Officials have postponed SpeedFest 2026 due to incoming weather and travel concerns. We’ll share the rescheduled date as soon as it’s announced.”

The decision was difficult, but because a “brutal forecast” warned of strong winds and heavy rain directly over the speedway, safety for fans and the quality of the racing surface were the main concerns.

“This was a very tough call,” said promoter Bob Sargent. “SpeedFest has traditionally been a great event for us, and with the level of talent that was entered—including full-time NASCAR drivers from the Cup Series down to the Truck Series, along with some of the best ASA Super Late Model and Pro Late Model competitors—we were extremely excited to get on track. We are working diligently to finalize a new date and will have more information very soon.”

​Hocevar, who has been vocal about his love for these extra-curricular events outside of his NASCAR Cup Series commitments, expressed the collective frustration of the competitors while acknowledging the necessity of the move.

Nonetheless, Hocevar’s return to short-track racing was highly anticipated because he brings a level of intensity that pushes the local drivers to improve their skills. For Hocevar, this wasn’t just a casual appearance; it was a planned effort to stay sharp during the off-season. The weather pause was certainly a setback for his competitive routine.

Carson Hocevar’s previous performance at the SpeedFest

The disappointment of the postponement is stronger because of Hocevar’s long-standing connection to the Cordele pavement. He is not new to this venue; the Michigan native has regularly used this speedway to show his technical skills.

In his three previous appearances at the SpeedFest Super Late Model event, Hocevar has proven to be a consistent contender. Notably, he finished third in 2022, where he competed closely with short-track star Bubba Pollard.

This race marked the start of a successful period for some of the most famous names in the sport. Hocevar’s history at the Georgia track extends beyond his recent podium, with a strong ninth place in 2018 demonstrating his decade of consistent performance. His impressive statistics, including two top-ten finishes in three major starts, are the reason his participation in the 2026 Richie Wauters-owned No. 77 car held so much significance.

He wasn’t just entering to fill a seat; he was returning to a track where he had already mastered the unique banking and tire-management strategies required to run at the front.

​The focus of the racing community has moved to the rescheduled dates, making Hocevar wait a bit longer to achieve his first ASA Southern Super Series victory. Winning at SpeedFest is a crucial accomplishment missing from his record, despite his seven ASA/CRA Super Series victories and his 2024 Cup Series Rookie of the Year award.

His 2025 campaign, highlighted by a win at the NASCAR All-Star Open, indicates that once conditions improve, Hocevar will be the key driver to monitor as he aims to leverage his consistent past performance at Cordele into a clear victory very soon.