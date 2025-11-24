Carson Kvapil’s Teenage Brother Earns Family Bragging Rights With Commanding South Carolina 400 Win

If Sunday night proved anything, it’s that the Kvapils might be NASCAR’s next great sibling storyline. Think early Kyle and Kurt Busch energy, those iconic finishes like Sonoma 2015 and Bristol 2019, where the younger sibling held off the older one for unforgettable wins. The South Carolina 400 delivered that same buzz, with Carson Kvapil’s younger brother, Caden, stealing the spotlight.

At Florence Motor Speedway, the Kvapil family turned the race into their own highlight reel. And they sure did make their old man, 2003 Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, proud. And it’s the 18-year-old who gets to walk away with bragging rights this time.

Caden Kvapil holds off his older brother for the win

Driving the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevy to victory lane, Caden Kvapil, at 18, finally beat his older brother, Carson, 22, who claimed second place. It was a thrilling family affair and a night to remember for stock-car racing enthusiasts. And let’s just say, Caden couldn’t wait to rub it in.

Speaking to Matt Weaver, he said, “To be able to beat him (Carson) fair and square by that much, like I did, it definitely gives me a lot of bragging rights. To say I won this race and he hasn’t, it’s really cool. Obviously, I think his worst finish here is 3rd and 4th start, so he’s really consistent and good here, but we just had such a good car tonight, and it showed late in the race.”

And rightfully so. Keeping 49 other drivers at bay to advance to the feature event and to claim the win is no easy feat. Caden also held off Carson Brown, the pole sitter at Florence Motor Speedway, and Kevin Harvick’s son, Keelan Harvick, who was lined up behind Brown. The younger Harvick, unfortunately, finished P5 after being caught up in a wreck as Brown bagged P12, giving way to the Kvapil brothers to dominate the race.

“In the first half, I was surprised. I felt like, I don’t know if it was just because my car wasn’t perfect, but I felt like I drove it really hard and burned out my tires more than I’d like, but I still had enough pace at the end to go for the lead.” Reflecting on his race, Caden Kvapil added, “In the second half, I think we just made the perfect adjustments on the car, and once I got clear to lead on the restart, I felt like I could just back up to their pace. So, when we had that good of a car, I could save my tires so much better at the end.”

Looking ahead to 2026, the 18-year-old is stepping into the JR Motorsports’ No. 8 car full-time in the CARS Tour. Already a proven talent with previous Late Model Stock victories, including the season finale at North Wilkesboro and the 2023 Pro Late Model championship in his bag, this South Carolina 400 triumph adds another highlight to Caden’s rapidly rising career.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Carson Kvapil is gearing up for another season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, taking on multiple cars with JR Motorsports and continuing to build his own path in the sport. But all in all, this proves to be an unforgettable night for the brothers and their parents, too. But this doesn’t end here.

Travis Kvapil sets clear expectations for Caden

Travis Kvapil owns a Truck Series title, and Carson Kvapil has already stacked up multiple CARS Tour championships while emerging as one of NASCAR’s most promising young names. Now the spotlight falls on Caden’s career, as he becomes the next member of the family to rise. And after last night, the momentum is leaning in his favor.

And he sure made his old man proud. “Like, Carson has done this for three years, you know, winning countless races and the championships and validated that ride,” Travis said. “So now, it’s Caden’s turn. He has to prove himself.”

Being part of JR Motorsports’ development path only strengthens Caden’s case. He’s essentially walking the same route as Carson Kvapil. His elder brother was just 18 when he captured the Super Late Model title, the former second-tier CARS Tour division before Pro Late Models took its place, while Caden has already secured a Pro Late Model championship of his own.

Admitting to the long legacy to fill, the 2003 Truck Series champ feels for his son, adding, “He’s got big shoes to fill with what Josh (Berry) did for so long, and Carson taking the ball and running with it for three years. I can’t imagine the pressure of being an 18-year-old and being a successor to that.”

From there, Carson went on to claim consecutive Late Model Stock titles at ages 19 and 20. With Travis guiding both sons through the climb toward NASCAR, the Kvapil family has built a strong foundation for long-term success. Now, Caden has scored one over his older brother. The real question is how far he can take the No. 8 JR Motorsports entry in the 2026 CARS Tour season.