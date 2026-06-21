Catastrophe Strikes San Diego As Scary Wreck Breaches NASCAR Safety Limits

NASCAR‘s plans at the Coronado Naval Base are not going as well as they thought. During the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts race, the temporary concrete walls lining the track’s 16 turns proved unable to absorb a hard hit. Hence, what became the center of attention was how NASCAR’s pre-race safety measures failed within the first two laps of racing.

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Saturday’s second red flag came after Sam Mayer’s contact with Anthony Alfredo in Turn 1 moved the outside wall and triggered a pileup involving over twenty cars during the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250. Mayer clipped the inside wall on the Lap 35 restart, veered sharply left into Alfredo’s path, and the pair hit the outside wall hard.

Unlike SAFER barriers, the concrete wall couldn’t simply be reset. Track workers had to remove the damaged section and replace it, a process that took about 45 minutes under a red flag.

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“I have to be one of the worst race car drivers to ever touch the sport. I’m so sorry. Just embarrassing,” Mayer said later on.

Once he’d cooled down, he explained the deeper issue: “The visuals are hard here, with not having an inside catch-fence and it’s hard to see the inside wall when you’re following people. Just not putting my car in the right place, unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, Alfredo, released from the care center, called it the hardest hit of his career: “Just knocked the wind out of me, and I banged both my legs up a little bit.”

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In a video posted by Dirty Mo Media and Bozi Tatarevic, it can further be seen that Mayer’s steering column and camera shifted by a dangerous margin. The steering wheel, in particular, lunged forward due to the impact and hit his forearm, while Mayer was trying to protect himself after the hit.

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The following cars were affected during the crash in some capacity:

Alex Labbe, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, William Sawalich, Brent Crews, Brandon Jones, Austin Hill, Harrison Burton, Dean Thompson, Jeb Burton, Blaine Perkins, Andrew Patterson, Ryan Sieg, Sam Mayer, Brennan Poole, Preston Pardus, Jeremy Clements, Brad Perez, Austin Green, Leland Honeyman, and Anthony Alfredo.

This wasn’t the single major incident of the day, however. The opening stage was already lost to a loose manhole cover that tore through Corey Day’s car on Lap 1, forcing a lengthy red flag of its own. NASCAR had welded manhole covers shut and added curbs specifically to prevent this kind of failure.

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Clearly, the track isn’t prepared for the worst, with William Byron pointing at something else as well.

William Byron asks NASCAR to get better with red flags

Byron separated the two issues cleanly, suggesting that the cars are surviving these hits, but a concrete wall doesn’t bounce back into place the way a SAFER barrier does.

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“The safety side—I mean, I am not super concerned with it. It just would take time to put it back, so I think that’s the problem,” Byron told Pockrass.

Fans at the track voiced the same concern directly: “The wall repair situation is a problem, and food vendors running out of food and shuttle logistics need to be addressed,” one attendee said, while another argued, “After the logistical issues today, they should try to hold races at actual tracks!”

Fan patience with long stoppages was already thin heading into this weekend, for different reasons. Michigan’s race three weeks ago set a modern record with 11 cautions and 54 laps run under yellow, and Kyle Larson said as much afterward, frustrated at losing so much green-flag racing to repeated stoppages.

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NASCAR has to take these opinions into account, especially since they are considering turning San Diego into a multi-year fixture and plans to discuss its future once the Cup race wraps on Sunday.