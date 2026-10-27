Kyle Larson’s first victory at Talladega has put him within touching distance of another NASCAR Cup Series championship. But with Martinsville Speedway still to come before the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the title fight is not over yet. For the drivers chasing Larson, every point matters, and an unexpected result from outside the championship picture could complicate their plans.

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One driver with unfinished business in South Florida is Noah Gragson. The Front Row Motorsports driver has enjoyed some of his strongest results at Homestead in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and his history at the track offers a reason to watch him closely if the championship battle survives Martinsville.

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“Homestead’s always been A great race track for myself,” Gragson told journalist Steven Taranto. “It’s been a place that I like to run up against the outside wall. And really, in the O’Reilly Series cars, I got pretty decent at it. We led a lot of laps there. I know we only have one win, but led a lot of laps and a lot of races there. Just mistakes on my part; getting caught in other people’s messes didn’t allow us to win more races there, but definitely looking forward to going back there.

“We qualified third there last year. Would hope for a little bit better run, but I do think we can end the season strong. It’s always good when you end the last race of the year with a positive note and a good run, and you go into that off-season excited, and you kinda ride that momentum into the new year. So looking forward to Homestead coming up one of my favorite race tracks if not my favorite race track and excited to rip the fence.”

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Gragson’s record in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series explains that enthusiasm. Driving for JR Motorsports, he won at Homestead in 2022 after leading 127 of 200 laps. He had already established himself as a regular front-runner there, but the victory was particularly important because it secured his place in that season’s Championship 4.

His Cup results have been more modest. Gragson qualified third for the 2025 race, matching his career-best starting position, but finished 16th. He also finished 19th in 2024, giving him a pair of respectable results without the race-winning pace he showed in the Xfinity cars.

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That distinction matters. Gragson is not entering the finale as a championship threat, but a driver capable of running well at Homestead can still affect how the contenders fare. A strong qualifying effort and a competitive car could put the No. 4 Ford in the same traffic as drivers who cannot afford to surrender positions. Homestead’s high line rewards commitment, and Gragson has repeatedly shown he is comfortable using it.

His own season with Front Row Motorsports has been a work in progress. Gragson acknowledged to Taranto that the opening months were difficult as he and first-year crew chief Grant Hutchens learned each other’s preferences and developed their working relationship. The improvement has come gradually, with the second half offering more consistent results and a clearer foundation for 2027.

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That progress does not make Gragson a likely race winner, but it gives the team something tangible to build on. He is returning to Front Row for another season, and a strong Homestead performance would provide a useful finish to a campaign in which the No. 4 group has been trying to turn incremental gains into regular results.

The bigger question is whether there will still be a championship to spoil when the series reaches Florida. Larson leads Denny Hamlin by 73 points following Talladega, with Christopher Bell 74 behind and Chase Briscoe 79 back. A Cup race offers a maximum of 76 points, meaning Larson can clinch at Martinsville if he leaves with a lead of at least 77 points over his closest challenger.

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For Hamlin or Bell to carry the fight to Homestead, they must prevent that outcome and remain within reach. Hamlin, in particular, needs to outscore Larson by at least four points at Martinsville to put himself in position to enter the finale with the championship still undecided. Larson’s advantage is substantial, but the margin is not yet insurmountable.

Homestead has previously provided a reminder that the race winner and the champion do not have to be the same driver. In 2012, Jeff Gordon won the season finale while Brad Keselowski finished 15th and secured the Cup championship. Gordon was outside the title fight, but his victory demonstrated how a driver racing for a trophy of his own can share the track with a championship battle without being part of it.

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That is the role Gragson could play this time. He has the track knowledge, the confidence to run the fence and a history of leading laps at Homestead. If Larson’s lead survives Martinsville without becoming insurmountable, Gragson could find himself racing alongside drivers whose championship hopes depend on every position.

The No. 4 team still has its own season to finish well. But if the title fight reaches Homestead, Gragson’s ambitions could intersect with a much bigger story: a championship decided not only by the drivers chasing Larson, but also by those who refuse to move aside.