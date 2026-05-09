“Caused Each Other a Lot of Pain”: NASCAR Champion Chokes Up as Best Friend Pulls-Off Legendary Feat

What an amazing callback to the past season in the O’Reilly today… Jesse Love was sitting silently in his car for seconds, just like Zilisch sat by his car last year after losing the Championship.

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With only 10 laps to go, Connor Zilisch was closing in on his best friend Jesse Love at Watkins Glen. Love was running out of fuel, and Zilisch was hunting him down lap after lap, decreasing the gap to his No. 2 Chevy. But right at the crucial moment, Zilisch damaged his front splitter and fell back. But the story does not end here. Within 6 laps, Zilisch drove like a maniac to cut down the 2.5 gap between him and Love to snatch away the victory.

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Yet despite losing to Zilisch, Jesse Love couldn’t help but tear up at their shared history together.

“When you really nickel and dime it right, there are a hundred little mistakes that let him get close. At the end of the day the glaring piece of it is I had a bad corner.

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“It was definitely a challenging but good experience. I have never saved fuel before on a road course, but what a good mental challenge for me! All I want to do is beat Connor here, right? And, we are best friends, and we have caused each other a lot of pain and I didn’t execute when I needed to, and I think the reason why I am so quiet is, I am just embarrassed… ”

For Love, it was a hard-fought race. And the disparity and lack of pace of Love’s car against Zilisch’s was easily visible throughout the race. Moreover, he was struggling to adapt to the ever-changing team orders.

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Jesse Love’s radio was mayhem in the final few laps. At first, he was asked to save fuel and go easy on the car to try to keep his lead. After Zilisch fell back due to his mistakes, the team asked him to take it slow and let the car maintain the lead without running out of fuel. However, as soon as Zilisch started gaining again, the radio calls became chaotic, and Love had to push the car once more.

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Jesse Love was battling both team orders and his car’s depleting fuel gauge while trying to keep a charging Connor Zilisch behind him. The result is a testament to his race craft, too, as he only yielded in the final corner with a slight mistake against a driver who is known for being the most dangerous on road courses.

His choked-up interview was an emotional throwback to the way his friend cried after losing out on the NASCAR O’Reilly Series championship last year. This time, too, the story was not all rainbows and sunshine for Connor Zilisch either.

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When entering the last leg of the race, he was slowly picking up on the gap and getting closer to Jesse Love lap by lap. But a slight mistake from his end drove his car right through the chicane and damaged his car’s front splitter. It kept hampering his car’s turning until Zilisch brute-forced it out of the way.

Still and all, in the end, Zilisch didn’t forget to poke fun at his best friend.

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Connor Zilisch joins NASCAR legends to stay undefeated

The statistics are gloriously in favor of Connor Zilisch after his latest victory. He has won seven out of the past 10 road course races he has participated in. But more than that, he has joined the likes of Jeff Gordon and Mark Martin to become the only third driver to claim three straight victories at the circuit.

The cherry on top of the cake is that Zilisch did it with a 100 percent success rate in the O’Reilly series, becoming the first driver to do so and cementing his name as a legend in the series.

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During his interview, though, he was more worried about something else altogether.

“I wasn’t going to move Jesse in the last corner, but he got in deep, and I was able to get by. Man, it’s so cool to come back and get my third win at Watkins Glen with JRM. It’s my third different crew chief here. So, it really means a lot to win another one here and get out of the car safely and make it on to the ground without trying to kill myself.”

It was a hilarious reference to last year’s race victory when Zilisch fell out of his car in the victory lane and ended up injuring his shoulder. It turns out that he learned pretty well from his mistakes and carefully sat on top of the car without trying to press his luck further.

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Not only that, but his new crew chief was also considerate enough to add padding right beside his car in case Zilisch decided to repeat the incident again. Zilisch did not need the cushion today, and with a lot of smiles and confidence, he will be moving on to Sunday’s event, where he hopes to bring Trackhouse Racing to the front again.