Celebrating 54 Years of Jeff Gordon: When Wonderboy Owned Watkins Glen to Perfection

If you grew up watching NASCAR in the late ’90s or early 2000s, chances are Jeff Gordon was your guy, or the one you loved to hate because he won so often. With 93 career wins, Gordon ranks third on NASCAR’s all-time Cup Series victory list. Slick, confident, and lightning-fast on everything from short tracks to superspeedways, Gordon wasn’t just a driver; he was a movement. With that rainbow-colored No. 24 Chevy and a knack for showing up when it mattered most, he helped redefine what it meant to be a stock car superstar.

As he turned 54 this week on August 4th, it’s impossible not to look back at the moments that cemented the four-time Cup Series champion’s legacy. And while there are plenty to choose from, there’s one specific race where he didn’t just win, he put on an absolute clinic. As NASCAR heads to Watkins Glen this weekend, get ready to go back to Gordon’s win in 2001. Let’s fire it up.

Jeff Gordon’s masterclass at Watkins Glen in 2001

Back in August 2001, Jeff Gordon rolled into Watkins Glen with one thing on his mind. Winning! And by the time the checkered flag flew, he delivered a road course masterclass that fans still talk about today. It was the 22nd race of the 2001 NASCAR Winston Cup Series, officially titled the Global Crossing at the Glen. And Gordon? He turned the 2.45-mile New York track into his personal playground.

The race? A wild 90-lap showdown full of fierce battles, sharp corners, and perfectly timed pit strategy. Jeff Burton might’ve led the most laps that day (30). But it was Gordon who stole the spotlight when it mattered most. After two late-race restarts and some serious heat from Burton, Gordon stayed cool, hit his marks, and muscled his way to his 57th career win (and his fifth that season). That’s peak Gordon: smooth, calculated, and always one step ahead when the pressure was on.

Driving the iconic No. 24 Chevy Monte Carlo for Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon’s win at The Glen was more than just another trophy; it was a statement. It reminded everyone that he wasn’t just an oval-track king; the man could wheel it just as well on twisty road courses. That adaptability helped him stay at the top of the points standings in a season where every race counted. At the end of his career, Gordon managed to win the most road course wins for a NASCAR driver (9).

And Watkins Glen? It’s no cakewalk. With its fast straights, quick elevation changes, and sharp braking zones, it separates the good from the great. On that Sunday, Jeff Gordon didn’t just win. In fact, he dominated one of the most technical tracks in the series. That 2001 win remains one of his most underrated gems. It is a reminder of why he’s still considered one of the most complete drivers NASCAR’s ever seen.

1995: The season that cemented Jeff Gordon’s legacy

Jeff Gordon’s 2001 masterful win at Watkins Glen was a highlight of his career. But to truly understand his rise to NASCAR stardom, it’s important to look back at the pivotal 1995 season. It was this year that cemented him as a true racing talent and gave Gordon his first NASCAR championship.

Gordon was all but untouchable through the season. Despite a rough start to the season in the Daytona 500, he won three of the following six races. He secured his first-ever Cup Series victory that year in the Goodwrench 500 at Rockingham, one of NASCAR’s premier events. This win was a defining moment, proving he could go head-to-head with seasoned veterans like Dale Earnhardt and Bobby Labonte and come out on top.

Throughout the season, Jeff Gordon displayed remarkable consistency. Just take a look at these numbers. He racked up 17 top-five finishes and 23 top-10s. Moreover, he led a total of 2,600 laps that season with an average start and finish of 5.0 and 9.52, respectively. And let’s not forget his wins – Rockingham, Bristol, Charlotte, Daytona, New Hampshire, Darlington, and Dover.

Jeff Gordon’s 1995 season was distinguished not only by his speed and skill but also by his approach to racing as a whole. It was marked by preparation, focus, and a cool demeanor under pressure. This combination set him apart from others and helped him quickly gain the respect of fans and competitors alike. And of course, his first championship.

Looking back to 2001, Gordon’s performance at Watkins Glen was a continuation of the excellence he began building in seasons like 1995. It was the result of years of learning, adapting, and proving that he belonged at the very top of the sport. It built a legacy that continues to inspire racing fans around the world. As Rick Hendrick summed up Gordon’s 1995 season perfectly, “Jeff wasn’t just this fast kid with a ton of talent anymore. He was becoming the guy you could build something around.”