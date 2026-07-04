Championshipless Denny Hamlin Expresses Massive Relief Over NASCAR’s Ultimate Playoff Format Shift

Even though Denny Hamlin has one of the most impressive resumes in modern NASCAR, a Cup Series championship is still conspicuously absent from his career. Hamlin has accumulated several Championship 4 berths, numerous race victories, and a reputation as one of the most reliable drivers of his generation over the course of almost 20 years at the top level of the sport. Yet the title has remained elusive. Now that NASCAR has changed the playoff formula significantly for 2026 with the ‘Chase,’ Hamlin has explained why he thinks the new system will finally provide drivers like him a better chance to win the sport’s biggest prize.

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Denny Hamlin sees a fairer path to the Championship

“So I just like it for that reason that I don’t think that you know, one free race or incident or win, you know, just completely changes the outlook of kind of your championship hope. So you know, certainly I’m very optimistic from a standpoint of knowing that generally, the bigger the data set that you know, the better off I feel like… the better our chances are going to be.”

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Hamlin’s recent comments reflect why many veteran drivers welcomed NASCAR’s decision to overhaul its playoff structure. NASCAR has switched to a conventional 10-race Chase-style championship structure for the 2026 season. There won’t be elimination rounds once the playoffs start, but the top 16 drivers will still advance.

Rather, the 16 drivers will participate in 10 races, and the championship will be determined by the accumulation of points. After those ten events, the driver with the most points will be crowned champion. The adjustment resolves an issue that has plagued Denny Hamlin for a large portion of his career.

He seemed ready to win his first Cup Series championship in 2025. Almost everything went his way during the championship race. Even when he experienced a tire problem, he was able to fix it without significantly losing track position thanks to the timing of an unrelated caution.

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Later in the race, Hamlin systematically maneuvered past title candidates William Byron and Chase Briscoe, gaining control of the event. With just three laps remaining in regulation, he enjoyed a dominating 3.1-second lead and seemed poised to take the title. Then, everything changed.

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Byron’s late tire failure resulted in a caution and overtime. Denny Hamlin chose four new tires, while Kyle Larson took a chance on two. Larson was ahead on the restart thanks to the strategy call, and Hamlin was unable to catch up before the checkered flag. What had appeared to be Hamlin’s championship vanished in a matter of seconds.

Despite leading the race and appearing to have the fastest car, his title hopes disappeared just because another contender finished ahead of him in the final race. That experience rightly explains Denny Hamlin’s hailing of NASCAR’s new format. The latest system rewards performance across a much larger sample size, which Hamlin believes gives the sport’s most consistently competitive teams a better chance to win the championship they deserve, as opposed to letting one restart, one caution, or one race determine an entire season’s worth of work.

Hamlin has the kind of Championship run he wanted

Denny Hamlin leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings for the first time in the 2026 season. A month ago, when Tyler Reddick still had a significant lead in the title race, it would have seemed improbable that the veteran of Joe Gibbs Racing would have a one-point advantage over Reddick going into Chicagoland Speedway.

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Since then, Hamlin has gradually reduced the gap by combining consistency with powerful performances across a range of tracks. Now comes one of the more unpredictable races on the schedule. For the first time since 2019, NASCAR is returning to Chicagoland Speedway, which means that over half of the current Cup Series field has never participated in NASCAR’s top division at the Illinois oval.

Experienced veterans like Denny Hamlin, who has historically excelled on intermediate tracks and has been one of the series’ better drivers over the past few weeks, may find opportunities due to the other drivers’ unfamiliarity. More significantly, Hamlin is now competing in a championship structure that honors season-long achievement as opposed to a single winner-take-all event.

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That must be encouraging for a driver who, despite being among the best contenders this season, has frequently experienced the worst heartbreaks. Through the initial 18 races, Hamlin has once again looked like a serious title candidate. The crew is performing, the speed is there, and the consistency is back.

But before a champion is crowned, a lot more work has to be done. 2026 may be the year that NASCAR’s most successful championshipless driver permanently removes that name if he can continue to perform at this level during the remaining events.