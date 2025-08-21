“Change It Back…” – Insider Raises Doubts Over NASCAR’s 2026 Dover All-Star Race Gamble

When NASCAR released its 2026 Cup Series schedule, the reaction was instant. Fans and insiders alike immediately zeroed in on the All-Star Race moving to Dover and Watkins Glen sliding to Mother’s Day weekend, two shifts that signal experimentation at the highest level. Then there was the return of the Chicago-area staple with the renewal of the In-Season Challenge for a second edition. And as Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports noted, these aren’t cosmetic tweaks. They’re gambles that could redefine how NASCAR balances innovation with its roots. But what more did the insider say?

The pick that raises the most eyebrows is the All-Star Race at Dover. There has never been an All-Star showcase at Dover’s one-mile oval, despite decades of hosting major events. When Speedway Motorsports had to choose between its facilities, Dover was the most obvious choice, according to Pockrass. However, there are limitations to the reasoning. The All-Star Race won’t be held under lights for the first time since 1991 because the track is dark, so it will probably take place during the day. And as far as temperatures are concerned, Dover in May would be cooler than in July.

“How about Dover All-Star Race now? Look. I know the North Wilkesboro points race. Yay, it’ll be hot in the summer at night, should be electric, but does the All-Star race also does it belong at night? I kind of feel like it does, and at Dover, it’s most likely going to be a day race,” he said.

Pockrass said that short stretches on a circuit that requires rubber buildup for passing might not provide the fireworks the format promises, since NASCAR fans have come to equate the event with a nighttime race spectacle. “I think it’ll be interesting to see how the Cup cars and the Cup drivers perform. Navigate that track on short segments most likely, but I don’t know if it doesn’t work, definitely change it back for 2027 to somewhere else, and same thing with Watkins during the summer, it’s a great camping experience, but in May. I guess we’ll see,” he added.

The event is scheduled for May 10, 2026, on Mother’s Day weekend. NASCAR officials defend the decision by pointing out that more local families will be able to attend because classes will be in session. Pockrass acknowledged the logic and claimed that Watkins Glen has always benefited from both its regional roots and its national appeal. He argued that if the May date doesn’t generate the same level of excitement, NASCAR may have to reschedule it until late summer.

“Obviously, a lot of collaboration, a lot of time, a lot of energy that went into it, and it’s just a good blend like we’ve had over the past few years of innovation and tradition, of being able to celebrate our history and our roots and where we come from, but then also having these bold new moves that we’re introducing to the schedule,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president and chief venue & racing innovation officer.

The league’s overall balancing act is highlighted by the remainder of the schedule. A new street race will be held at Naval Base Coronado outside of San Diego in June, while the Chicagoland Speedway will make a comeback to the calendar on July 5 after years of absence. The popular but logistically difficult Mexico City race and the Chicago Street Course are replaced by those additions. In addition, Homestead-Miami regains its position as the season finale, a throwback that offers a comfortable foundation amidst the experimentation. And to further solidify its comeback story, North Wilkesboro, which recently had a renaissance, will host a full points tournament in the summer.

A lot of experts have perceived the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule to be a gamble, but if all goes well, this could be the beginning of catering to the newer fans that NASCAR makes in the process.

Northeast fans left behind in NASCAR’s 2026 schedule shakeup

As the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule dropped, Jeff Gluck of The Athletic didn’t mince words: “I’m disappointed to see race fans in the Northeast get shafted. Dover already lost one of its two dates and now gets the All-Star Race instead of a points race? I’m pretty sure not a single Dover fan asked for the All-Star Race to move there. Plus, that May date is paired with Watkins Glen on back-to-back weeks (and bundle up if you’re headed to the Glen; upstate New York sometimes gets snow in May).”

Gluck’s annoyance reveals a more widespread regional discomfort with the reconfiguration of NASCAR. The traditional points-paying date for Dover, a longtime fixture on the Northeast schedule, was moved. Instead, the regular-season race is replaced by the highly anticipated All-Star event, which is a non-points exhibition.

Watkins Glen International, a popular summertime destination known for its camping culture, was moved from August to Mother’s Day weekend (May 10) to make things more difficult for fans. There is a logistical and climatic issue because of the proximity of these two events, Watkins Glen just one week before, and Dover on May 17. Upstate New York weather in May can still bring snow, as Gluck points out, which could reduce fan turnout and the Glen’s signature festival vibe.

Watkins Glen’s risky spring slot and Dover’s loss of a points date, along with other modifications, contribute to the emerging narrative that Northeast fans will be left out of the next phase of NASCAR scheduling.