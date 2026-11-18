The commercial breaks have become almost as controversial as the racing itself, with NASCAR fans increasingly questioning how much action they miss during television interruptions. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently challenged that frustration, arguing that commercials once gave viewers a natural chance to step away, grab a drink, or take a break. His remarks sparked a heated reaction from fans, but NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace believes the criticism has gone too far. He is now urging viewers to reconsider their expectations of race broadcasts.

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“The fans were mad at Dale Jr. because he said commercials are a great way to take a break. I do remember a lot of TV. I do remember a lot of media a couple years ago going, ‘Oh my god, these commercials, this is the best part of the race.’ I’m like, ‘People, you need to change your crazy ways,’” Kenny Wallace said recently.

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Wallace believes NASCAR viewers have developed unrealistic expectations of television coverage. He agreed with Dale Jr.’s argument that commercial breaks are not necessarily something fans should resent. Wallace recalled how viewers once used those interruptions to visit the bathroom, grab a beer or make a sandwich.

He questioned why people now expect to watch every corner and every lap without looking away. His point was simple: commercials have always been part of watching NASCAR, and viewers can use them as an opportunity to take a breather.

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The disagreement comes after Dale Jr. challenged the growing frustration surrounding advertising during live races. On the Dale Jr. Download, the NASCAR Hall of Famer argued that viewers do not need to remain glued to their screens throughout an entire event. He also suggested that commercials can create anticipation, with fans returning to the broadcast wondering whether a crash, lead change, or another major development occurred while they were away. His comments drew criticism from viewers who believe networks already take too many breaks during green-flag racing.

Wallace’s defense echoes NASCAR’s own 2017 reasoning when it introduced stage racing to reduce missed green-flag action. Before 2017, broadcasters had to fit commercial breaks around an unpredictable race. Networks could miss green-flag action, particularly when races ran long without cautions.

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NASCAR’s new format created three stages, with scheduled breaks after the first two. The format also introduced stage points, rewarding drivers for their running positions throughout the race and creating additional opportunities to compete for points before the finish.

Television partners were directly involved in those discussions. NASCAR executive Steve O’Donnell explained that the organization wanted to reduce the amount of live action viewers missed. The two scheduled breaks provided natural windows for broadcasters to show commercials, while teams could make pit stops and fans could step away without missing a green-flag battle. Jeff Gordon also explained that the arrangement would allow networks to coordinate their coverage around stage finishes and pit stops.

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Yet the solution brought its own criticism. Instead of missing portions of green-flag racing, viewers now had to watch the field slow down for scheduled cautions, even when the competition did not naturally require one. Those interruptions could also stretch longer than expected because of pit stops, track position and the time needed to restart the field.

Some fans felt NASCAR was manufacturing breaks for television rather than allowing races to unfold organically. That frustration has become particularly noticeable at superspeedways, where Dale Jr. recently argued that the drafting naturally keeps competitors together, making stage cautions unnecessary.

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The commercial debate has also evolved as broadcasters experiment with different ways to keep viewers watching. During the 2025 Daytona 500, FOX avoided full-screen commercials during green-flag action, instead increasing its use of side-by-side advertising. The network reportedly aired 35 minutes of double-box commercials, compared with 11 minutes the previous year. The approach received positive feedback, showing that broadcasters can still generate advertising opportunities without completely removing the race from viewers’ screens.

Wallace’s defense also fits his longstanding admiration for Dale Jr. In 2023, he argued that Dale Jr. could have won multiple championships and potentially surpassed several modern-era drivers had his relationship with stepmother Teresa Earnhardt not deteriorated during his time at Dale Earnhardt Inc. Wallace also praised Dale Jr.’s natural driving ability, drawing on his own experience racing alongside him at DEI. His latest comments continue that willingness to stand behind the former driver when his opinions attract criticism.

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Ultimately, Wallace is not arguing that NASCAR should increase its commercial load or that every broadcast decision deserves approval. He is asking fans to recognize that advertising has always been part of televised racing.

With NASCAR still balancing network commitments against demands for uninterrupted coverage, the disagreement is unlikely to disappear. For Wallace, however, viewers need to stop treating every commercial break as a personal insult.