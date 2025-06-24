Chaos at Atlanta: Spine-Chilling NASCAR Crashes That Shaped Echo Park’s Storied History

EchoPark Speedway (formerly, Atlanta Motor Speedway) is back on the NASCAR calendar this weekend for the Quaker State 400. And if history tells us anything, it’s that chaos is practically guaranteed. The high-banked 1.54-mile track, revamped to race like a superspeedway, has become one of the sport’s biggest wildcards. From three-wide madness to last-lap carnage, every trip to Atlanta now feels like Talladega’s younger, rowdier cousin.

Additionally, unpredictable weather and pack-style racing into the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for pure mayhem on any given Sunday. Fans show up not just for a winner, but for the wrecks, and the sheer unpredictability. But before we buckle in for this weekend’s showdown, we’ve collated moments that turned Atlanta into a theater of chaos in the first place.

1. Colin Braun’s dramatic crash during the 2009 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Old fans might remember that on lap 119, Braun’s No. 6 Ford F-150 was caught up in a multi-truck incident on the backstretch. And, just in a moment, his truck turned sideways, spinning several times before slamming into the SAFER barrier on the inside wall. The impact was so severe that the truck’s frame was visibly destroyed. Remarkably, Braun walked away uninjured, a testament to the effectiveness of the SAFER barrier and modern safety equipment.

2. 2016 Great Clips 200 crash

On a late-race restart with just 19 laps remaining, Christopher Bell, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, made contact with his teammate Daniel Suárez’s No. 51 truck. The impact sent Suárez’s machine spinning, and the ensuing chaos collected multiple trucks. Well, it included, most notably, two-time NASCAR champion Matt Crafton. Crafton, who had led much of the race, was running near the front when he was swept up in the accident. His truck sustained heavy damage as it spun across the track.

3. NASCAR’s earliest dramatic moments at Atlanta came in 1967 when Curtis Turner got involved in an incident.

Coming off of Turn 4, Turner’s car’s right rear corner dropped down almost to the pavement. Then, it hit the concrete retaining wall and went up in the air. Well, it was an estimated scary 20 feet! And when it landed, it came down on the nose and went end over end two or three times. It was a significant event in Curtis Turner’s racing career and contributed to his decision to step away from the sport at that time.

4. Modern NASCAR history crash

Driving the No. 12 Penske Dodge Charger, Brad Keselowski had battled his way into the top four. He was very much poised for a strong finish in the Kobalt Tools 500. However, with the race winding down, Keselowski’s car was hit by Carl Edwards as they exited Turn 4 on lap 324. The impact sent Keselowski’s car spinning backwards before it became airborne and slammed into the outside wall, landing with tremendous force.

5. Trevor Bayne’s 2022 crash

On lap 153, Bayne, who had been enjoying a strong return to NASCAR with Joe Gibbs Racing, attempted to clear himself for the lead. But, he made contact with AJ Allmendinger, while not fully clear. The impact sent Bayne up the track. And as he came back down, he triggered a massive 14-car pileup. Guess what, it instantly halted the race and scattered wrecked cars across the asphalt. Among those involved were prominent names like Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, and Austin Hill.

These incidents, out of the many etched into Atlanta’s chaotic memory, are a stark reminder of just how unforgiving EchoPark Speedway can be. It’s not just a racetrack, it’s a high-speed gauntlet where careers can shift in an instant. As the Quaker State 400 looms, one thing’s certain. Atlanta rarely lets a race weekend pass without rewriting history.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s revamp and how it impacts safety

The sweeping revamp of EchoPark Speedway, reconfigured ahead of the 2022 season, has dramatically altered both the racing experience and the safety landscape at the historic venue. The most notable changes include increasing the banking in the turns from 24 to 28 degrees. Did you know this makes it the steepest among NASCAR’s intermediate tracks?

This transformation was designed to produce tighter, more competitive racing reminiscent of Daytona and Talladega, encouraging pack racing and drafting. But it also introduced new challenges and considerations for driver safety. The steeper banking and narrower lanes have forced drivers to navigate the track in much closer quarters. This has increased the likelihood of multi-car collisions and “the big one” that fans often see at superspeedways.

From a safety perspective, the revamped track has required NASCAR and track officials to double down on modern safety innovations. The increased banking and higher speeds mean that when accidents do occur, the forces involved are greater. Well, naturally, it puts additional stress on both the cars and the SAFER barriers that line the walls. The rapid aging of the new pavement, which was intentionally designed to wear quickly, adds another variable. It alters grip levels and makes handling more unpredictable as the race progresses.

Despite these challenges, the new Atlanta configuration has proven to be a unique and compelling addition to the NASCAR calendar. The track’s evolution continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in stock car racing. At the same time, it also highlights the ongoing importance of innovation in safety technology and track design to protect drivers in an increasingly fast and competitive environment.