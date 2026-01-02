Chaotic Brawl Breaks Out at Tulsa Shootout After Teen Flips Off Rival Driver

‘Drama’ is not a new word at the Tulsa Shootout, and neither is a brawl. 16-year-old Ethan Wicker was quick to learn about it after getting face-to-face in an unexpected show of hands against one of the adult competitors. The fast-paced, raging atmosphere that Tulsa provides regularly sees similar brawls taking place between the competitors.

However, most of the time, it is because of an on-track incident escalating or between two adults. But this time around, the stakes did not seem to be that high for both as they dropped hands, and ultimately resulted in a major decision from the authorities.

Teenage driver ejected from Tulsa Shootout

In the video circulating on social media, Wicker appears to be engaged in an argument with someone who seems to be twice his age. As the argument went on, someone flipped off the cap that the adult was wearing. It is unclear at the moment who did that, but that escalated the situation.

Both Ethan Wicker and the other competitor, whose name is currently not known, were engaged in a major brawl. Wicker seemed to be on the receiving end as he remained outpowered. However, the security was quick to interfere in the matter, and the two were separated. Shortly after, Wicker, the teenager hoping to make a name for himself in the series, was ejected from the building.

This entire ordeal took place during the Stock Non-Wing qualifier. Wicker, who seemed to be the center of the action, was earlier on the track in one of the more thrilling races. He proved to be one of the more competitive ones, as he managed to finish 10th in that race. However, it seems unclear what actions the authorities will take regarding his future in the series after his brawl saw him get ejected.

The Tulsa Shootout is widely popular amongst drivers from different racing series, especially stock car racing. The thrill that racing on the dirt gives is quite a warm-up for the NASCAR drivers as they prepare to face the Cup season shortly after this. This year as well, there are a couple more familiar faces taking their chances around the dirt at Tulsa.

NASCAR drivers running the Tulsa in 2026

Following the trend, there are multiple Cup Series stars participating in the 2026 Tulsa Shootout. In fact, the fans will also get to see a father-son duo, as Kyle Busch will also accompany his son, Brexton. The young driver has been making quite a name in the junior series and aims to put on a strong show on the dirt once again.

Last year, he also managed to score his first Golden Driller in the Jr. Sprint division. Meanwhile, his father will run four divisions: Winged Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, Winged A-Class, and Stock Non-Wing.

That is not the only Kyle the series will have. The 2025 Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, is also prepared to make a striking return to the series. This is his second consecutive year at Tulsa, and after winning the Golden Driller in two divisions last year, Larson will attempt to reproduce a similar result in 2026.

Interestingly, he won one of the races last year after two drivers took each other out and were later involved in a major brawl.

There will also be a new face with Ty Gibbs making his debut in the series. Being a first runner, he has put up quite a few expectations with participation in all four premier divisions.

The Tulsa Shootout is one of the first motorsports events of the year. At the same time, it can also be quite challenging, considering the nature of the race and the track. With the ruthless aggression being spilled on the track consistently, it is not uncommon for drivers to be engaged in brawls, like the one that saw Ethan Wicker’s ejection. Will he be able to make a comeback from here?