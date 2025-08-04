Chase Briscoe Calls for Full Iowa Repave Amid Rumors of Being Dropped From NASCAR Schedule

NASCAR’s debut at Iowa Speedway in 2024 was nothing short of electric. It came as a fresh verse in the sport’s symphony. A compact 0.875-mile oval that challenged drivers and delighted fans. The track’s unique layout and tight racing made for intense wheel-to-wheel battles, highlighting the skill and strategy needed in a venue where every move mattered. The crowd’s energy was palpable, embracing NASCAR’s return to a short track environment with enthusiasm.

Fast forward to 2025, the race was once again thrilling with William Byron’s late-race surge sealing the win. But beneath all the celebration, frustrations were brewing on pit road. And it was related to the track not making a comeback next year. One driver in particular, Chase Briscoe, didn’t hold back when asked about what needs to change if Iowa wants to keep its spot on the calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Briscoe slams Iowa’s racing surface

Chase Briscoe may have walked away from Iowa Speedway with a runner-up finish. But he wasn’t exactly thrilled about how the race played out. For the second straight year, the Cup Series returned to the 0.875-mile oval in Newton. And once again, strategy and clean air dominated the headlines. Chase Briscoe, who made a strong late run and briefly pressured race winner William Byron, felt like he’d run out of options once he reached second.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

“I got to William [Byron] and then once I got there, I just kind of died,” Briscoe admitted post-race in an interview with Frontstretch. “I didn’t really have anything else left, and he was able to, uh, you know, drive away there.” Despite maximizing his race strategy, the No. 19 driver sounded more frustrated than satisfied. His biggest issue? A surface that doesn’t allow for meaningful side-by-side racing or overtaking.

“It’s definitely really difficult to pass,” he said. “You’re just so limited. You know, the racetrack’s really only two or three lanes wide, and you know, you can just take the guy’s air.” Chase Briscoe believes there’s a clear fix: a full repave, not just the groove drivers currently use. “But hopefully we can repave it to the wall just because then you can at least get out of the wake and run some different places.” Iowa repaved all four corners just a month before last year’s race. Now, Chase Briscoe wants the track to be repaved as it was before this.

While Chase Briscoe remains a fan of the event and the crowd, saying, “We have an incredible crowd. It’s sold out every time we come here. So I don’t know why we wouldn’t keep coming back,” his comments came just hours after popular NASCAR Instagram account @nascarumornostalgia posted that Iowa isn’t yet confirmed for the 2026 schedule.

That’s despite the fact that race weekends in Iowa have attracted over 80,000 fans. And Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350 marked the second straight sellout. Briscoe’s post-race remarks echoed what many fans and drivers have been quietly feeling. This track deserves to stay on the schedule, but only if NASCAR can fix the racing product. But with the runner-up finish now in the past, the 30-year-old has his sights set on something else.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Briscoe eyes playoff bonus points

With just three races remaining in the regular season, Chase Briscoe isn’t sweating playoff qualification. He’s already in. Thanks to his win at Pocono earlier this year, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has secured a spot in the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series postseason. Before the Iowa race, Briscoe turned his focus toward something far more strategic. Briscoe is looking to rack up as many playoff bonus points as possible.

“It’s something James (Small, crew chief) and I have talked a lot about,” Briscoe said at Iowa Speedway this weekend. “As a race team, we feel like we are a Championship 4 contender with the speed we have right now.” That confidence is grounded in more than just optimism. Briscoe has been consistently fast all season long, earning six poles, nine top-5s, and eleven top-10 finishes. He’s also sitting eighth in the overall driver standings and currently holds seven playoff points heading into the final stretch (all including Iowa).

In many ways, Chase Briscoe is mirroring the approach of the previous points leader, Chase Elliott. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has also emphasized bonus points in recent weeks. Both drivers are prioritizing strong stage finishes and consistent front-running performances over simply surviving until the playoffs. And considering how valuable every point becomes once the postseason grid resets, it’s a smart move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The goal now for Chase Briscoe? Keep the momentum alive and stockpile playoff currency while the opportunity’s still there. With tracks like Watkins Glen, Richmond, and Daytona still to go before the cutoff, Briscoe and his team are well aware that how they finish these next few races could significantly impact their championship trajectory.