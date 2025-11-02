Chase Briscoe Faces Back-to-Back Championship Blows in Cursed Phoenix Race

Chase Briscoe quickly made ground, moving into the top 10 by lap 11. He maintained that pace through stage one, finishing 10th as William Byron took the stage. However, during stage two, Briscoe’s race was complicated; he climbed as high as 8th by lap 171, but tire issues began to surface. And then disaster struck.

On Lap 216, Chase Briscoe suffered a flat right rear tire. As he headed to pit road, he simply radioed, “ Flat tire.” And that was quickly followed by, “Check those left sides. I ran over something again under caution.”

On lap 107, he suffered a right rear tire failure again, forcing an unscheduled pit stop. He reported a vibration at 115 and had to pit again, restarting 32nd, the final car on the lead lap. Despite this, Briscoe steadily recovered, climbing back into the top 15 by lap 151, 10th by lap 161, before surging to 3rd on lap 201 and second by lap 208, chasing Byron for the lead.

Unfortunately, his tire troubles returned late in the race; both he and Kyle Larson suffered flat tires. He did, however, receive a free pass on lap 221 after a question, keeping his chances alive despite a frustrating run and what had been an impressive rebound drive.

