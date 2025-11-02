brand-logo
Latest
NFLNASCARMLBNBAGolf

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NASCAR

Chase Briscoe Faces Back-to-Back Championship Blows in Cursed Phoenix Race

ByJahnavi Sonchhatra

Nov 2, 2025 | 6:25 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NASCAR

Chase Briscoe Faces Back-to-Back Championship Blows in Cursed Phoenix Race

ByJahnavi Sonchhatra

Nov 2, 2025 | 6:25 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

Chase Briscoe quickly made ground, moving into the top 10 by lap 11. He maintained that pace through stage one, finishing 10th as William Byron took the stage. However, during stage two, Briscoe’s race was complicated; he climbed as high as 8th by lap 171, but tire issues began to surface. And then disaster struck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Lap 216, Chase Briscoe suffered a flat right rear tire. As he headed to pit road, he simply radioed, “ Flat tire.” And that was quickly followed by, “Check those left sides. I ran over something again under caution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

On lap 107, he suffered a right rear tire failure again, forcing an unscheduled pit stop. He reported a vibration at 115 and had to pit again, restarting 32nd, the final car on the lead lap. Despite this, Briscoe steadily recovered, climbing back into the top 15 by lap 151, 10th by lap 161, before surging to 3rd on lap 201 and second by lap 208, chasing Byron for the lead.

Unfortunately, his tire troubles returned late in the race; both he and Kyle Larson suffered flat tires. He did, however, receive a free pass on lap 221 after a question, keeping his chances alive despite a frustrating run and what had been an impressive rebound drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Stay tuned for more updates!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved