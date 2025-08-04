Chase Briscoe Issues Public Apology to Toyota Team Members After Wild Iowa Run

Chase Briscoe climbed out of his No.19 Toyota on the frontstretch at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, sweat still painting streaks down his fire suit after a relentless 350-lap affair. What should have been a moment to savor his third runner-up finish in four weeks, earned after a pole-winning performance, was charged with an undercurrent of remorse. Pit crews and team members in the garage braced for the post-race shuffle, sharply aware that the day’s wild swings hadn’t spared anyone, least of all Briscoe’s own Toyota camp.

Few left Newton, Iowa, without scars, physical or otherwise, as cautions stacked up and tempers simmered right to the final lap. Briscoe stood quietly among reporters, ready to speak about more than just his near-miss at victory. He knew his actions had stirred tension within the Toyota camp on a day shaped by split-second decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Briscoe’s unflinching accountability

The defining sequence unfolded just past the 250-lap mark, deep into a race already defined by aggression and strategy swings. After a restart, compressed the field, Briscoe’s No.19, wedged in a three-wide situation on the bottom groove, broke loose, clipping Tyler Reddick and triggering contact with Christopher Bell. The incident spun both, ending front-running days for Toyota teammates and triggering one of Iowa’s 12 caution flags. It marked the most consequential accident of a day when no fewer than 57 laps were run under yellow at Iowa, a record for the new venue, and a stat that demonstrated just how fraught the closing stages had become.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Briscoe did not attempt to deflect or soften his culpability. With cameras rolling and media clustered, he offered a candid, direct apology: “First off, just want to apologize to the 45 (Tyler Reddick ) and 20 (Christopher Bell). That was a really boneheaded move on my part, got in there and got loose and ruined their day. Just 100 percent on me,” Briscoe stated plainly, referencing Reddick and Bell’s car numbers. He added: “I just got in there and kind of stalled out… as soon as I got there, I kind of died. Unfortunate… but overall, a great finish for our Bass Pro Shops Toyota. For us to end up second was a good recovery.”

Briscoe had started from pole after notching a blistering qualifying run, the sixth of his breakout 2025 campaign, and led significant early laps before the field got shaken up by strategy and contact. His final run to second salvaged 53 total points on the day, underscoring the balance of regret against performance: a critical podium for his playoff hopes, but tinged with guilt for putting both Reddick and Bell each among the top six in driver points, out of contention late.

Statistically, Briscoe scored his 11th top-10 of the season, matching career highs with consistency and speed even amid the adversity. The No.19 team now stands eighth in the championship behind the next rival and is gaining steam over the summer swing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Chase Briscoe eyes a standings climb and rivalry with Ryan Blaney

With the chaos of Iowa in the rearview, Briscoe’s next challenge is obvious: closing the gap to Ryan Blaney in the championship standings. Briscoe sits eighth in the standings with 640 points, trailing Ryan Blaney in seventh with 665, a 25-point gap as the Cup Series barrels toward its fall playoff cutoff. For Briscoe, the fight is as much mental as mechanical. He’s gained ground in recent weeks, posting three podiums in the last four races, the kind of consistency that is vital down the stretch.

Chase Briscoe, before this weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway, revealed, “It’s something James (Small, crew chief) and I have talked a lot about. As a race team, we feel like we are a Championship 4 contender with the speed we have right now. But the playoff points grid, it’s really, really top-heavy, and then the rest of the field only has seven or five points. So it makes it where if you can even just get a couple playoff points from a stage win, but especially a race win, and get that five extra, it’s a huge deal right now. So that’s something that is definitely on our mind.”

Blaney has been consistent this season, achieving numerous top-10 finishes and taking advantage of chaotic races. The stats are tight: Briscoe has 1 win, 9 top-5s, and 11 top-10s in 2025, while Blaney has 1 win, 8 top-5s, and 11 top-10s. At Iowa, Briscoe edged out Blaney by a few spots, highlighting the importance of each point as the playoffs approach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The rivalry intensifies with their contrasting performances; Briscoe excels on shorter ovals like Iowa, while Blaney shines on intermediates and superspeedways. With Watkins Glen and Daytona ahead, both drivers see opportunities to make significant moves. For Briscoe, correcting late-race errors and learning from Iowa will be crucial to catch up with Blaney and the Cup’s elite as the postseason approaches.