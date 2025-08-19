Emmy-Winning Broadcaster Beams With Pride as NASCAR Star Puts His Hometown on the Map

Chase Briscoe, the NASCAR driver hailing from the small town of Mitchell, Indiana, has turned heads with his grit on the track; he particularly draws pride from local figures like Emmy-winning broadcaster Andrew Chernoff of WISH-TV. Growing up in a community of just over 4,000 people, Briscoe climbed the ranks to join Joe Gibbs Racing for 2025, a team boasting 222 Cup Series victories. Drivers like Bill Elliott did the same for Dawsonville, Georgia, where his 1988 championship sparked a siren tradition at the local pool room that echoes to this day, making a quiet spot famous.

Briscoe himself noted the improbability, saying, “It’s crazy to think that a kid from Mitchell, Indiana, is going to be driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.” This move caps a season where he snagged a pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, his home-state track. But what recent gesture has a local broadcaster spotlighting Briscoe’s impact even more?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Broadcaster’s pride in Chase Briscoe’s hometown tribute

Andrew Chernoff, the Emmy-winning sports anchor at WISH-TV, shared his excitement on X about a billboard in Mitchell honoring Chase Briscoe as the town’s star, captioning it, “Always cool to see this sign when driving through Mitchell, Ind. 🏁 @chasebriscoe | #NASCAR | @WISHNews8.” The sign, featuring Briscoe’s No. 19 car and a message from JGR about his continued success, stands as a symbol of local pride. Chernoff, who covers Indiana sports and has earned Emmys for his work, beams because Briscoe, a Mitchell native, has elevated the area’s visibility through his racing feats, including a win at Pocono Raceway in 2025 that locked his playoff spot.

AD

Always cool to see this sign when driving through Mitchell, Ind. 🏁@chasebriscoe | #NASCAR | @WISHNews8 pic.twitter.com/kV5XBT867p

— Andrew Chernoff – WISH-TV (@ADChernoff) August 18, 2025

Briscoe’s efforts to highlight his roots go back to his early days, like giving away 700 bikes to kids in Mitchell in 2023, showing his commitment to giving back. This billboard, updated for his JGR transition, reflects years of hard work, from his 2016 ARCA title to nine Xfinity wins, that put Mitchell on NASCAR‘s map. Chernoff’s post underscores this, as the broadcaster has long championed Indiana talent, and seeing a local kid succeed at such a level fills him with genuine pride, much like when Gus Grissom, another Mitchell native, became an astronaut in the 1960s.

The pride stems from Briscoe’s authentic ties, as he often visits family and supports community spots like Jiffy Treat in nearby Bedford. With five poles this season, including at the Brickyard 400, where he edged out Denny Hamlin by 0.027 seconds, Briscoe has not only raced well but also inspired his town. Chernoff’s reaction highlights how these milestones create lasting community bonds, turning a small Indiana spot into a point of NASCAR interest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Briscoe’s journey isn’t all smooth tracks, though. A recent pit road snag at Richmond brought out his humorous side, turning frustration into a viral moment.

Briscoe’s viral Richmond pit plea

During the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 16, 2025, Chase Briscoe dealt with a loose wheel nut in his pit box, leading to a chaotic stop that cost him positions. He radioed his team, saying, “Y’all gotta stop using my pit box as a shortcut!” This plea went viral, as fans appreciated his lighthearted take on the mishap amid a race where he started strong but finished 22nd. The incident stemmed from crew members crossing paths inefficiently, a common issue in tight pit areas, but Briscoe’s quip highlighted the need for better coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Harvick, on his podcast, chuckled at the moment, noting it showed Briscoe’s quick wit under pressure. Briscoe later explained in a post-race interview, “It was just one of those things where timing was off, but hey, at least it gave everyone a laugh.” This came during a stretch where Briscoe had been peaking, with an average finish of 8.6 in his last five races before Richmond, proving his resilience. The viral clip, shared many times on X, turned a setback into fan engagement, reminding teams of pit precision’s importance.

Bubba Wallace faced a similar tire issue that night, drawing a penalty, but Briscoe’s response stood out for its humor. He added on social media, mentioning ‘claim the pit box territory next time!’ Such moments humanize drivers, offering relatable insights into high-stakes racing. With playoffs looming, Briscoe used the buzz to rally support, showing how even errors can build momentum.