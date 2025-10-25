Chase Briscoe Justifies Coach Joe Gibbs’s Bold Bet With Breakout Season

At the end of 2024, Joe Gibbs made a few decisions. Some drew raised eyebrows from the garage and the community, like replacing the No. 11 crew chief. Denny Hamlin parted ways with Chris Gabehart, with whom he had won 22 trophies, and had to start working with Chris Gayle. A year later, Hamlin has cracked the Championship 4 for the first time in four years. Similarly, another one of Gibbs’s calls paid off handsomely in a year.

Alongside Hamlin, Chase Briscoe has also locked himself into the NASCAR Cup Series title race. He picked up three trophies, 15 top fives, and 19 top tens to come to this juncture. Yet while he basks in sweet glory, achieving these laurels for the No. 19 Toyota team was no cakewalk.

Chase Briscoe traces a journey of growth

When Joe Gibbs first tapped Chase Briscoe, doubts swarmed the garage. Indeed, the Mitchell, Indiana native had a prolific nine-win 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. But the 30-year-old had only two Cup Series trophies over a four-season tenure at Stewart-Haas Racing.

To begin with, Briscoe struggled to make a positive impression. Through the opening five races of the year, Briscoe was mired 21st in the championship standings. “Whenever it got announced, there was a lot of people scratching their heads… whether it was fans or even truthfully, probably industry people too,” Briscoe said recently.

Yet the No. 19 Toyota driver swept away all those doubts with his undeniable talents.

Presently, he holds the top rank in points with a chance like no other to win his first-ever Cup Series title. And Briscoe feels satisfied as he has delivered to Joe Gibbs, whose wild bet paid off handsomely.

He said in a ‘Rubbin’ is Racing’ episode, “For Coach now, to have it all kind of come to fruition, I don’t know if he thought it was going to go as good as it’s gone this year. And, you know, with a championship four berth. But certainly I would think he has to feel good about it, right?”

Chase Briscoe was filling in for none other than Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champion. Yet he showed nerves of steel in handling the pressure to perform. Briscoe continued to discuss how big a bet Joe Gibbs placed on the driver.

“It was a huge risk. You know, I don’t know if I was just a bridge for somebody else down the road or whatnot. But um, yeah, it certainly worked out to have this great first season. And certainly the bar is going to be really high for, you know, the remaining tenure of however long I’m here.”

The championship contender’s wins have come on tracks that require a combination of skill, strategy, and sheer courage. And Chase Briscoe has also demonstrated versatility in mastering a short track, an intermediate, and a superspeedway.

When asked if Briscoe should be given a 10-year contract, Joe Gibbs joked, “You shouldn’t have brought that up. Okay? Do not suggest 10-year contracts.” But he also added, “I think right now he can get anything he wants. I’ll put it that way.”

While the breakout star of 2025 paves a path of excellence, his crew chief takes a moment to mourn the passing of a legend.

Remembering an inspirational icon

A beacon of light that has touched many people never fades away. That was the legacy of Garry Rodgers, an iconic motorsports figure, who passed away on Wednesday at 80.

The Australian team owner and founder of Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) built a legacy spanning more than six decades. He acted as a driver, engine builder, mentor, and champion of young talent.

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota crew chief, James Small, left a heartfelt tribute. “You did so much for so many drivers, engineers and mechanics by giving them their first shot and believing in them.” Small wrote.

What is more, this emotional tribute came not just from Small, but the entire JGR fold. The Cup Series team is honoring Rogers with a special tribute at their upcoming NASCAR Cup Series event in Martinsville. As part of the remembrance, the #19 Toyota Camry driven by Briscoe will carry the GRM logo on its hood.

This is a nod to Rogers’ impact on and personal connection with Small, who began his career in Australia under Rogers’ guidance. Small wrote, “Gaz is riding with the 19 this weekend. If it weren’t for you Garry I wouldn’t sit here with a chance to win a Championship next week.”

While carrying a heavy heart, James Small is now gearing up for the season’s final chapter. We cannot wait to see how far he goes with Chase Briscoe in the title run!