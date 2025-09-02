Chase Briscoe Singles Out One Track That Could Derail His Championship Push Despite a Dominant Win

Chase Briscoe’s latest dominant win has bolstered his position in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, intensifying his championship push. With momentum firmly on his side, Briscoe is confidently advancing through the rounds, picking up valuable playoff points along the way. Yet, as the playoff battles grow fiercer, the pressure to maintain top performance increases, and the challenges ahead become more apparent.

While victories so far have positioned Briscoe as a strong title contender, the unpredictable nature of NASCAR means there could still be one track lurking on the horizon that could disrupt his championship aspirations.

Playoff points and the Track that worries Chase Briscoe

Chase Briscoe’s commanding victory at the 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway was more than just a decisive win; it was a statement of intent in his championship quest. Briscoe, in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing, led for an astonishing 309 of 367 laps, including sweeping both stages, and held off fierce late-race challenges to secure his second consecutive Southern 500 victory. This feat made him the first driver since Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006 to win back-to-back Southern 500s, placing him in an elite class of NASCAR legends.

The win not only bolstered his confidence but also clinched his spot in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs early, a key advantage as the competition intensifies. Briscoe emphasized, “The expectation was to go and contend for wins… tonight I feel like we showed what we’re capable of.”

While the automatic advancement to the next playoff round was a relief, Briscoe stressed that the bigger gain came from the seven playoff points he earned by dominating Darlington. His playoff points total jumped from 10 to 17, creating a valuable cushion that could be crucial in the subsequent rounds, especially the Round of 8, where drivers have to rely on points if race wins don’t come. He explained on the Happy Hours podcast, “That’s a huge delta… makes it somewhat achievable to point your way in if you had to.” This strategic point accumulation underlines how Briscoe and his team are balancing race wins with consistent high finishes to maximize their championship chances.

Despite this momentum, Briscoe is not ignoring the challenges looming ahead. He candidly singled out one track that has historically been problematic for him across multiple NASCAR series, including trucks and Xfinity: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, also known as Loudon. “It’s just been a place that I’ve always felt very lost at… a huge struggle for me,” Briscoe admitted. His discomfort at Loudon contrasts sharply with the dominance he showed at Darlington, indicating that not all tracks play to his strengths.

Recognizing the importance of addressing this vulnerability, Briscoe has proactively begun working with his crew to focus on Loudon setups and preparations. “I already told James last week… let’s start working on Loudon… I feel like I need the work there,” he noted, underscoring a deliberate shift in focus to shore up his performance where he’s been weakest.

Briscoe’s openness about his challenges, combined with his playoff strategy, offers a window into the mindset driving his championship push. With momentum from consecutive major wins and a growing stockpile of playoff points, he is balancing confidence with caution, aiming to remain relentless not just where he’s strong, but also where he needs to improve. This blend of assertiveness and humility could make all the difference as the playoffs progress and the margin for error tightens.

Although the future looks promising for Chase Briscoe, his start at JGR was anything but.

Chase Briscoe is embracing high expectations and admitting shortcomings

Chase Briscoe’s first season with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has come with both significant opportunity and immense pressure, shaped by the team’s storied success and the legacy of drivers he’s replacing. After Stewart-Haas Racing’s closure at the end of 2024, Briscoe joined JGR as a key addition for 2025, stepping into the No. 19 car vacated by former champion Martin Truex Jr.

This transition represented not only a new chapter for Briscoe but also a big organizational shake-up for JGR, with team owner Joe Gibbs highlighting the magnitude of hiring decisions as critical to both on-track competitiveness and the livelihoods of hundreds of employees. “It becomes critical—those decisions—because we all know everybody in this room knows you’re not going anywhere unless you got a really, really good crew chief, a really, really good pit crew, and in particular a really, really good driver,” Gibbs explained, reinforcing how much rides on Briscoe’s performance.

Briscoe’s integration into the JGR environment was eased in part by his long-standing friendship with teammate Christopher Bell, who helped lay the foundation for a supportive team culture. Their shared history, dating back to their formative years in racing, has fostered a spirit of collaboration and healthy competition at JGR, with Bell’s success providing both inspiration and a benchmark during Briscoe’s transition.

The move to JGR meant adapting quickly to new expectations, equipment, and crew dynamics. Briscoe’s own reflections and key quotes show just how much the internal bar is raised at JGR: “Yeah, I mean, the expectation was to go in, you contend for wins, and hopefully battle for a championship,” he said, candidly outlining the culture of relentless self-evaluation and the reality that every run is scrutinized. Early in the season, Briscoe admitted to facing a tough adjustment period—nearly 10 weeks without a win while trying to learn and match the performance of teammates like Bell and Hamlin.

Despite these challenges, Briscoe has emerged as a top contender, leading JGR’s playoff charge and making the most of the team’s collaborative strengths. His self-critique and willingness to address weaknesses signal a driver who understands that belonging at JGR means meeting—and continually pushing—against some of the highest standards in the sport.