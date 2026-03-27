Chase Briscoe Sounds Alarm as Tyler Reddick’s Form Turns Martinsville Into Potential Breaking Point for Rivals

If winning the first three races and creating history was not enough for Tyler Reddick, he went ahead and won another race at Darlington. While the other drivers are unable to understand how the 23XI star went from zero wins in 2025 to four wins in the first two months of the Cup Series, his Toyota counterpart at Joe Gibbs Racing isn’t too surprised. For Chase Briscoe, it is something normal and rather inspiring.

Chase Briscoe vows to emulate Reddick’s results

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“I think this week will be the real test. You know Martinsville has not been, truthfully, Tyler Reddick’s best track. If he wins there, then I think we definitely all need to start worrying.”

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After Tyler Reddick’s victory at Darlington, Chase Briscoe is going to be more careful about him. He does not want to underestimate the 23XI Racing star. As a Toyota driver himself, he knows the capability of the car, and in his eyes, if Reddick conquers his weakness this week, Reddick is going to become unstoppable.

Also, there is a certain narrative spreading among NASCAR fans. People are creating conspiracy theories about the 23XI Racing cars’ speed. For them, Chase Briscoe has a rather stern answer that clearly destroys their dilemma and similar rumors.

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“I think when it’s your team—somebody in the same equipment—it’s encouraging, because you know that they have all the same parts and pieces as you do. But I think for us, or at least for me, it could be a little bit different if we were in 20th place in speed every week. But I feel like we’ve been right there in the mix, speed-wise, just haven’t been able to get the results.”

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Briscoe’s words are a hard stop to any propagating stories about NASCAR throwing away the wins to 23XI Racing. He goes on to describe how each one of those victories is Reddick’s talent and perseverance coming to his aid. In his eyes, it’s all the result of Reddick’s past fluency with these racetracks.

So, according to Briscoe’s explanations, there is nothing wrong with Tyler Reddick. He just has a car that can finally amplify his raw speed. It was always meant to be.

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“I think that when you look at this part of the schedule, Tyler Reddick has always been one of the best guys at all these racetracks that we go to. COTA is arguably his best track. Darlington has run second, I think, three or four times. It’s not been a surprise, at least to me, that he has won all these races.”

With that, Briscoe is destroying all negative narratives spreading around Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing. By accepting his own faults and shortcomings while encouraging the fact that all Toyota cars are faster than the current grid, Briscoe is also raising awareness among the fandoms about the reality of the sport.

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Meanwhile, he has cast some doubts about the relevance of NASCAR’s current decisions before the upcoming weekend at Martinsville.

Chase Briscoe stays unsure about the short-track package

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While drivers are wondering what surprises and annoying results Martinsville is going to bring forth for them, Chase Briscoe has something else to worry about. In his eyes, for a track as short as Martinsville, the NASCAR short-track package is not something that he feels confident about.

“I don’t know. I could see it going either way,” he said in an interview pre-race. “If you start going faster, it probably makes the field even more spread out. I feel like, just the difference in the top teams and the bottom teams is going to be even more extreme.”

“So maybe it just is one of those things where the rich kind of get richer, where right now, like, we are not underpowered, but like, we’re all relatively the same speed for the most part.” While NASCAR is trying to sell its short-track package like some magical solution to lack of racing, the drivers are clearly not in favor of it.

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Even the veterans are complaining that this experiment is not bringing forth any real results. Nevertheless, NASCAR is still lobbying that with the short-track package, they can finally bring forth a good racing spectacle for the fans. Only the upcoming races and the results from Martinsville are going to reveal the real truth behind this claim.