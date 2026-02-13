Chase Briscoe Waves Caution Flag Ahead of Daytona 500 With Bold Superspeedways Confession

Superspeedway racing is generally considered dangerous since it involves extremely high-speed cars running over 200 miles an hour, which are packed bumper-to-bumper, and barely leave any room for error. The slightest mistake can cause a huge wreck and bring in “The Big One”, something that the fans could witness at the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Keeping this in mind, Chase Briscoe, who starts on the front row with Kyle Busch in the first race of the season, is unwilling to take any chances.

Chase Briscoe is extra cautious with superspeedway racing

On the verge of Daytona Speedweek, Briscoe appeared for an interview with Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi in the Teardown podcast. They asked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver about the mulligans the drivers get per season. Briscoe explained how he sees them.

“You get say, two or three mulligans over the course of the regular season, right?” Briscoe said. “You don’t want to burn two of them the first two weeks just because it makes it really, really hard because you still have other superspeedways to run, mile and a half stuff can happen, short tracks.”

Following this, the JGR star explained how he would not want to take chances at the Daytona International Speedway, run among the packs, and ruin his chances to grab a victory.

“So yeah, you definitely, I mean, you don’t want to run, say, 15th to 20th, but that’s still way better than 38th here and then going to Atlanta, getting in a wreck early. So yeah, it’s going to happen to somebody, if not multiple people. And yeah, hopefully it’s not us.”

Getty LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 29: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 29, 2024 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Besides the Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR hosts a few more races each season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Talladega Superspeedway, the tracks known for their massive size and unpredictability.

Superspeedway tracks are one of the best places to race, but for fans to watch. For drivers, it could be a menace given how they often encounter extremely packed racing, aggressive driving, and no room for error.

As a result, the driver with the fastest car can see himself with a DNF without a fault of his own. On the other hand, a driver who would play it safe might end up winning the race, as happened with William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports in the last two seasons.

Chase Briscoe’s Cup rival carefully eyes a historic Daytona record

Chase Briscoe’s rival in the Cup Series, William Byron, has a chance to do something no driver has ever done in NASCAR history. On Sunday, he is on his way to compete for a three-peat, after winning the race back-to-back over the last two years.

“Obviously that’s the goal,” he said. “But I don’t really think ahead too much. I just think about what it’s going to take in these next couple days leading up to it.”

Despite this, like Briscoe, he is also proceeding with caution.

“I’m going to do whatever is the smartest decision on the track,” Byron said. “If they’re in front of me, and I don’t have really a better move to kind of get myself in a position, then you’re going to push them forward and try to win the race for them. It just kind of depends. I feel like in drafting, you have to just kind of position yourself, and sometimes the best move is just to push.”

As for now, he will indeed find almost the entire field in front of him as he starts at the back of the field in 39th position.