Chase Briscoe’s Wife Marissa Shares Candid Update on Health Concerns and Recovery Journey

Chase Briscoe may have surpassed expectations on the track, but things are looking a little different back home. Despite making a deep playoff run in his very first season at Joe Gibbs Racing, the 30-year-old has been juggling his professional life with his wife’s health concerns, with Marissa Briscoe recently revealing that she hasn’t been keeping well. Last year, after the birth of their twins, Cooper and Collins, she faced serious postpartum complications that sent the family into a whirlwind of ER visits and worry.

However, through it all, Chase leaned on faith and family support, expressing gratitude for the love surrounding them and keeping his focus squarely on Marissa and their 3 children. And now, almost a year later, Marissa has opened up about her health in a way that feels refreshingly honest and personal.

Marissa Briscoe offers a peek into personal life

Marissa Briscoe usually keeps her life away from the public eye, but chose to disclose her health issues with fans. In an Instagram story dated 15th October, 2025, she wrote, “I went to a doctor yesterday who looked at my blood under a microscope. She couldn’t find a single white blood cell. My red blood cells looked okay but were droopy, clump together and basically dehydrated. She also found protein leakage, high oxidative stress and said my endocrine system is completely depleted, with a lot of inflammation throughout my body.”

While further details haven’t been provided, Marissa has been battling health issues for years on end. Five years ago, the Briscoe family experienced the heartbreaking loss of their first child due to miscarriage. The couple had just learned the baby’s gender when a routine 12-week ultrasound revealed no heartbeat, a devastating moment that deeply affected both.

Chase was at Darlington Raceway, prepping for a race, when he got the devastating news. But despite the grief, the Briscoes found solace in their faith and each other, with Chase dedicating his emotional Xfinity Series win at ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame’ to his wife, marking a poignant chapter in their journey.

Later in October 2021, the couple welcomed their first child and named him Brooks Briscoe. Marissa shared the news on X, expressing the joy and relief they felt after their previous loss. Fast forward to today, and that gratitude towards the support she received remains.

Thankfully, things are looking a bit optimistic for the No. 19 driver’s wife. She added, ” We got a good plan together and I will follow through with that for a couple of weeks to see if it helps. In the meantime, I am trying to just live each day like normal and push all of that to this side. I think my body is just truly exhausted. Thank you so much to everyone who’s reached out with love and prayers. I truly feel them and am so grateful.”

In fact, Chase Briscoe hasn’t shied away from opening up about the 2020 miscarriage to the public, including how the support carried the couple through despair. Earlier this year, speaking to Jeff Gluck, Briscoe reflected, “Without sharing it, I think my demeanor at the racetrack would have been different. Everything would have been different. But the community rallied around us, and people I didn’t even know cared about me reached out. That’s something I’m truly grateful for.”

But things changed with the birth of their son, Brooks, in 2021. This year, the 4-year-old made an appearance at Victory Lane when Chase Briscoe won the Southern 500 in the opening playoff race. And now, as the NASCAR garage heads to the final two races of the Round of 8, Chase Briscoe has kept his nose clean and his car in the fight. The only question now is if the 30-year-old can clinch his first-ever Cup title.

Chase Briscoe’s chances of winning the Cup title cannot be shunned

As things stand, Briscoe sits fourth in the playoff standings, with a 15-point advantage above the cut line. He has been showing some immense speed lately despite finishing fourth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend. And with momentum on his side, it is safe to say that Briscoe is eyeing the championship.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has shown great consistency at Talladega Superspeedway, despite the track being notoriously unpredictable. In his eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega, he has secured seven finishes within the top 15, with his best result being a fourth-place finish on April 2 years ago. His average finish of 14.4 is ranked third best among full-time Cup drivers, trailing only Todd Gilliland and Chase Elliott.

And at Martinsville Speedway, Briscoe has emerged as one of the more formidable drivers in the recent season. He finished ninth at the short track earlier this year and has led 142 laps at ‘The Paperclip’ in his career, the most at any track in his Cup Series career. And with Phoenix just weeks away, Briscoe will be hungrier than ever to remain in contention for the Bill France Cup in his first season at Joe Gibbs Racing.