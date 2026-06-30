Chase Elliott, Dale Jr & Jeff Gordon Lead NASCAR’s Perfect Sendoff to Country Music Legend Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson’s songs have been playing in NASCAR garages for thirty years. So when he walked out for his final full-length concert on June 27, the sport showed up to say thank you. Chase Elliott went first.

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“Congratulations on an incredible career, man. You’re an absolute legend. I appreciate you representing Georgia so well all these years. Both myself and the entire Elliott family are super proud to be fans of yours.”

Then there was Dale Jr., who didn’t even try to hide the fanboy in him.

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“Hey Alan, it’s Dale Jr. I just wanted to say thanks for being such a legend,” he said. “‘Wanted’ is one of my favorite songs of all time. Thanks for kicking ass, bud.”

Jeff Gordon wrapped it up with a beautiful concluding sentiment.

“You have entertained people all over the world, and you’ve entertained a lot of NASCAR fans and drivers,” he said. “We appreciate you and just can’t thank you enough for all the great memories.”

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The tributes rolled on the big screen at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, packed with 50,000-plus fans for “Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale.” Jackson is 67 and stepping off the road for good.

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He’s been dealing with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a nerve condition that’s been chipping away at his balance. Some of the ticket money went straight to the CMT Research Foundation. George Strait came out and sang “Designated Drinker” and “Murder on Music Row” with him. The whole thing ended with “Where I Come From” and fireworks lighting up the Nashville sky.

None of this came out of nowhere either. Jackson’s been tangled up with NASCAR for decades. Back in 1996, he packed his “Who’s Cheatin’ Who” video with half the NASCAR garage, Rusty Wallace, Dale Jarrett, Mark Martin, and Bill Elliott, handing them instruments while he drove a SuperTruck on camera. He had a Ford deal too, and his cover of “Mercury Blues” basically became the jingle for Ford truck commercials for years.

The Elliott side of things is deeper than most people realize. Jackson’s from Newnan, Georgia. The Elliotts are from Dawsonville. Same state, same pride. And Jackson was close with Bill Elliott long before Chase ever strapped into a car.

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With Dale Earnhardt Jr., it is more interpretive. Two guys who never ran after trends. Jackson kept playing real country when Nashville wanted pop. Junior’s spent his whole career pushing for racing to stay racing. They just get each other.

Gordon and Jackson basically grew up together, career-wise. While Jackson was all over the radio with “Chattahoochee,” Gordon was winning championships in that Rainbow Warrior Chevrolet. Same decade, same explosion, different stage.

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Junior’s own NASCAR trajectory has changed. His NBC deal ran out in 2023, and after taking a year off, he is now split between Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports.

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It’s a lighter schedule, 10 races total, that started in 2025. Five on Amazon, kicking off with the Coca-Cola 600. Five on TNT, including the Brickyard 400. He’s calling races with Adam Alexander and his old crew chief, Steve Letarte, who he’s got real chemistry with.

The streaming move actually let him do something different, too. His post-race “Beer Toast” show isn’t locked into a rigid TV time slot; it just runs as long as it runs. Winners come up, grab a drink, talk it out with him, no pressure.

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That kind of looseness- that’s exactly the thing Jackson stood for his whole career. Felt fitting that Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the one toasting him goodbye.